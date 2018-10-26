Johnny Sexton: ‘Joe seems to improve every campaign’

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

Johnny Sexton says Joe Schmidt still has plenty to offer as Ireland coach – but the Leinster out-half insists the players will be ready to maintain his high standards if he leaves after next year’s World Cup.

The Kiwi signed a contract extension last year that would bring him up to the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup in Japan, and the IRFU expect to receive a decision on his future after next month’s Test series.

Sexton, who played a part in getting the former Clermont assistant boss to Ireland in 2010, has played under the New Zealander since he replaced Michael Cheika at Leinster, and later Declan Kidney at international level.

“He is going to make the decision that is best for him at this stage and what he feels is right, whether he feels he can stay on with this group or that he needs to go onto the next challenge, but whatever he does decide ... I think as players, we hope he stays but he’s done an incredible job,” said Sexton.

I have worked with him since 2010/11 and the success that he has brought to us with Leinster to get to six finals in three years and then to go and win three Six Nations Championships and we have still got more to go.

“It’s been a special time and a lot of that has been down to him. But he would have built from within. I don’t know which way he is going to go, it’s up to him.”

Stuart Lancaster, the Leinster senior coach, is considered a potential replacement coming from within – with Simon Easterby and Andy Farrell the top candidates, but whoever takes over Sexton expects much of the good work done by Schmidt to be carried forward by the players.

“We all know the standards that are set, you look at teams that are successful like the All Blacks, they develop standards and then the senior players along with whoever is new [coach] then try and drive the same standards. That’s what we will try and do if he does leave,” he said.

“Whoever takes over will get with the senior players and say ‘how are we going to do this?’ and we have to make sure that we do that.

“No matter what way you look at it, he’ll be a loss (if he goes). I think he is the best around.”

Sexton would be more than happy to see Schmidt prolong his stay even longer, and says the players had not gotten tired of the Kiwi’s methods.

“The reason I think he is one of the best trainers is that he seems to improve every campaign,” he said.

“In this job he has a few months off so he’s the type of guy that likes time off and he’ll probably make himself busy.

“I am looking forward to November already in terms of something new that we are going to do, whether it’s something new in training or something new from a preparation or mental point of view, something new in terms of a gameplan; there will always be something new.

“And it’s the same with the other coaches. Andy Farrell will have something new in defence.

“That’s the best thing about them, they drive continuous improvement. I am excited about it already so I don’t think I have learnt everything.”