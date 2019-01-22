NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnny Sexton gives insights into kicking routine and reveals how tough he finds personal judgement

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 03:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Leinster and Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, has revealed that the personal judgement he faces can be tough to take in comparison to being judged as a player on the pitch.

Laya Healthcare, the official Health and Wellbeing Partner to Leinster Rugby, have released the second episode of their online series featuring behind-the-scenes footage of Johnny Sexton’s kicking routine.

Episode Two of ‘The Sexton Series’ is called ‘The Mindset’ and also delves into his mindset and sees Johnny opening up about the many elements that the goal-kicker faces during high-pressure moments.

They include the fascinating insight into his spiking heart-rate, where he says: “We used to wear heart-rate monitors in games. The highest for me was when the penalty is actually awarded.

"The rest of the time you’re just trying to get your heart rate down.”

Johnny then opens up about the personal judgement he faces, saying: “I don’t think being judged as a rugby player is hard, you get used to that.

But being judged for your personality – that can bother me.

The episode concludes with Johnny reflecting on the lessons that playing rugby has taught him for situations off the pitch.


