News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Johnny Sexton expected to get thumbs up for Italy game despite injury

Johnny Sexton expected to get thumbs up for Italy game despite injury
Johnny Sexton at the Ireland rugby squad open training session today at The Sportsgrounds, Galway. Photo: INPHO/Oisin Keniry
By Simon Lewis

Rugby and Golf Correspondent

Friday, July 12, 2019 - 02:48 PM

Johnny Sexton’s thumb sprain is not expected to stop the Ireland star facing Italy in Ireland’s opening World Cup warm-up game next month.

The World Rugby Player of the Year was injured during pre-season training last week and did not participate this week when Ireland’s extended squad decamped to Galway.

The good news for head coach Joe Schmidt is that will see his vice-captain and first-choice fly-half begin passing the ball during next week’s camp in Limerick before returning to full training the following week, an Ireland team spokesman said today.

That will give Sexton, who turned 34 on Thursday, plenty of time to make himself available for selection for Ireland’s Guinness Series opener in Dublin against the Italians on August 10.

Schmidt has added Ulster utility back Will Addison to his squad, bringing the total number of players to 45. The former Sale Shark underwent back surgery in April having been injured in his province’s final Champions Cup games against Leicester Tigers in January.

Addison, 26, won the first of his three Test caps to date off the bench against Italy in Chicago last November and then showed his versatility with starts against Argentina at outside centre and the United States a week later at full-back.

Given his injury the Irish strength and conditioning staff has held him back from contact but Addison has been given a heavy fitness workload and is expected to start training fully in the next two weeks.

With World Cup rules restricting squad numbers to 31 players, Schmidt is expected to start trimming his playing group in the week before Ireland face Italy and again following that game, retaining around 35 for the remaining three warm-up matches until the squad departs for Japan ahead of their Pool opener with Scotland in Yokohama on September 22.

READ MORE

Former Leeds midfielder Kilkenny eyeing more glory against Manchester United

More on this topic

R Kelly facing sweeping new federal sex crime chargesR Kelly facing sweeping new federal sex crime charges

Bolton administrators taking legal action against would-be owner BassiniBolton administrators taking legal action against would-be owner Bassini

Govt allots €890k for rural transport for people using medical servicesGovt allots €890k for rural transport for people using medical services

From summer holiday woes to potty training: 8 times Rochelle Humes has been a relatable parentFrom summer holiday woes to potty training: 8 times Rochelle Humes has been a relatable parent

More in this Section

Former Leeds midfielder Kilkenny eyeing more glory against Manchester UnitedFormer Leeds midfielder Kilkenny eyeing more glory against Manchester United

Manchester United staff member taken to hospital after falling ill in AustraliaManchester United staff member taken to hospital after falling ill in Australia

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

No Progres as City press self-destruct buttonNo Progres as City press self-destruct button


Lifestyle

Chupi’s jewellery designs made her a household name. Now, with designer Kate Nolan, her new fashion label focuses on made-to-measure pieces for the environmentally-aware woman.Fashion for the conscious shopper

Within the first hour of Day One, the eldest had devoured a veritable mixing bowl full of cereal and whatever else he could get his hands on that constituted as breakfast.Lindsay Woods: There are many parents in a similar situation to mine, working from home with no childcare

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »