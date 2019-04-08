NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnny Sexton could return from injury this weekend

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, April 08, 2019 - 03:40 PM

Johnny Sexton could make his return for Leinster this weekend.

The Ireland out-half will step up his recovery from a quad injury by increasing his training with the province this week, having not played since the Six Nations defeat at Wales last month.

Leinster will then make a decision on his availability for their Guinness Pro14 match against Glasgow on Saturday.

Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner are both set to get game-time against the Conference A table-toppers as they bid to prove their fitness ahead of the Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse.

Centre Noel Reid is following the return to play protocols after suffering a head injury in the weekend draw against Benetton.

