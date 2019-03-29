NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Johnny Sexton a doubt for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Ulster

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 29, 2019 - 10:28 AM

Ross Byrne is on stand-by to start Leinster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

Johnny Sexton has emerged as an injury doubt and could sit out the tie if he fails to come through a training session this morning.

It will be the first time the two provinces have met in Europe since the 2012 final at Twickenham.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen says tomorrow's game will be another fantastic occasion for Irish rugby.

"Driving into the ground that day, I remember it was a pretty big occasion, the colours in the crowd - the white and the blue - and I'm sure it's going to be a fantastic occasion in the Aviva which everyone will want to be involved in.

"It's a good way to focus people's minds and get over some of the things that have been going on during the course of the Six Nations campaign."

