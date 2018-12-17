Johann van Graan: "We stayed within the values of the rugby"

Munster will learn this evening whether they have a chance of receiving some retrospective justice via the Heineken Champions Cup citing commissioner following their bruising defeat at Castres.

Head coach Johann van Graan left Stade Pierre-Fabre on Saturday night clearly disgruntled at Castres’ lack of discipline which saw his flanker Chris Cloete being gouged and captain Peter O’Mahony upended by a no-arms tackle off the ball.

Munster had until 7:30pm last night to refer such incidents to match citing commissioner Chris Catling of England, who then has a further 24 hours to decide whether to cite a player for any act or acts of foul play that in his opinion warranted a red card.

Referee Wayne Barnes had waved away Munster calls to review the assault on Cloete’s face at the bottom of a ruck, which was captured in the television coverage during the build-up to Castres’ first-half try from prop Paea Fa’anunu.

There was further outrage among Munster players at half-time, with centre Sammy Arnold incensed by what is understood to be his view that Castres were landing repeated cheap shots on their opponents throughout the opening 40 minutes.

The second half saw further grounds for complaint as replacement hooker Marc-Antoine Rallier was yellow-carded for his no-wrap tackle on O’Mahony that left the Munster skipper requiring medical treatment.

It could easily have merited a red card and came in the build-up to a disallowed try for Andrew Conway, whose knock-on as he slid along the deck to collect the ball was caused at least in part by Castres fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta sliding into him feet first.

It all brought about a pointed response from van Graan, who when asked for his opinion recalled a directive during the week from former Test referee Joel Jutge, the Head of Match Officials for competition organisers EPCR.

“Every week there’s brilliant communication from Joel Jutge,” van Graan said. “All I can say is the values of rugby are pretty important and we got spoken to during the week about the values of rugby and I thought we stayed within the values of rugby tonight.

“I just hope that due processes will be followed.”

Urdapilleta’s slide tackle on Conway also left van Graan treading carefully in his response, the South African adding: “You’ve just got to go and look at that and make your own assumptions from the way he slid in.”

The Munster boss would not blame referee Barnes for his team’s one-point defeat, despite the chaotic breakdown that was deemed acceptable, but for a yellow card for Castres scrum-half Rory Kockott late in the first half.

“Some decisions went our way and some didn’t.

“Regardless of the breakdown we had enough opportunities to get some more points on the board and we didn’t.

“Well done to Castres for winning by one point in an intense game of rugby.”