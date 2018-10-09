Johann van Graan says he has learned lessons from frustrating Leinster defeat

Apologies have been accepted, responsibility taken, and the page turned on a frustrating evening in Dublin as Munster face into another testing pool campaign in the Heineken Champions Cup.

With a European pool opener at Exeter Chiefs on Saturday, there is no time for introspection following a 30-22 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva over the weekend, and certainly no room for recrimination.

Needless penalties and try-scoring opportunities were duly punished by the PRO14 and Champions Cup double winners last Saturday.

Tighthead prop Stephen Archer may have had more cause to fear the post-match review after his blatant block on kick-chasing Leinster wing Fergus McFadden not only halted hard-won Munster momentum but gifted three points to the home side at a stage late on when the game hung in the balance.

Yet with backing from captain Peter O’Mahony in the immediate aftermath and a positive team culture, Munster head coach Johann van Graan was not required to rake over the coals when his squad reconvened in Limerick yesterday.

“If you want to win away you can’t concede any, let’s call them unnecessary penalties,” van Graan said. “All credit to the players, in our team culture, I didn’t need to put it up this morning, accountability was already taken for all the mistakes we made. That’s what we said as a team, if we lose I’ll take responsibility first and so does the team. It’s all about the team and fair play to the players, they took that responsibility.

No rugby player in the world goes onto the field to deliberately try and make a mistake and that’s the beauty of sport, you get the next opportunity to improve. There were certain things we didn’t do that well on Saturday and we’ve got an opportunity to improve on that on Saturday.

Archer, 30, has been excellent in the last month as he has started four games in a row with John Ryan sidelined by an ankle injury.

With Ryan poised to resume training this week alongside fit-again hooker Rhys Marshall and fly-half Tyler Bleyendaal, van Graan welcomed the return of the tighthead tandem.

“I think Archie is one of the unsung heroes of the squad. He is a guy who doesn’t say a lot but if you look at the improvements in his game, he is very good at scrum time, he is one of the best maul setters and maul stoppers, his work rate around the field for a prop is exceptional, he is carrying so well, he cleans well, he is a very good defender.

“He is one of those guys who never really says anything, but once he’s not there, there is a big void. That showed last year against Edinburgh when he came off with an injury and we didn’t have it for the semi and we didn’t have him for the start of the season.

“It is brilliant to have Ryno back as well. He has got to come through training this week, but it will be great if we can play tightheads 50 minutes and 30 minutes and 45 minutes and 35 minutes. I think that’s what the modern game is about.”

Discipline was one failing against Leinster in a game when the penalty count finished 10-all but what really cost the visitors was their inability to match the champions’ cutting edge.

“The frustrating thing is the opportunities that we created in the first few minutes, right on their try line, they stole the ball. Then through that right-hand side scrum, took it through two phases and knocked it on five yards from the line and then had multiple opportunities in the second half. So that’s within our control and where we need to get better as a team,” van Graan said, before adding that he was satisfied with his squad’s progress as he headed into his first full European campaign since succeeding Rassie Erasmus last November.

I would certainly like to think we have grown,” he said. “You know with any new coach coming in certain things take time, you see certain things you want to improve and want to evolve but other things are also involved and I believe we have got a very good squad at this stage, we have got depth.

“Injuries will always be part of it and at the end of the day the only thing that matters is the wins and you must put yourself in a play-off position at the end of the season. I would love to think that our skill level has improved dramatically and unfortunately we’ve had one or two key injuries but that’s not an excuse.

“We have gained wonderful players in acquisitions but that’s the beauty of rugby.”