News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Johann van Graan gives Cork's John Hodnett his Munster debut in PRO14

Johann van Graan gives Cork's John Hodnett his Munster debut in PRO14
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 12:27 PM

The Munster side to take on Southern Kings at Musgrave Park at 7.35pm tomorrow night in the Guinness PRO14 has been named.

Head Coach Johann van Graan hands a first start to first year Greencore Munster Rugby Academy man John Hodnett as the back-row forward makes his PRO14 debut.

Rosscarbery man Hodnett is a product of Clonakilty RFC, was a Grand Slam-winner with the Ireland U20s last season and has featured regularly for UCC this year.

Billy Holland captains the side on his 226th Munster appearance.

Full-back Mike Haley, Calvin Nash and Shane Daly make up the back three.

Dan Goggin and Chris Farrell are named as the centre partnership with Neil Cronin and JJ Hanrahan in the half-backs.

It is an all-international front row with James Cronin, Niall Scannell and John Ryan named in the starting XV.

Fineen Wycherley and Billy Holland start in the second row with Jack O’Donoghue, Hodnett and Arno Botha completing the side.

Two Academy players are among the replacements, prop Keynan Knox and out-half Ben Healy.

Munster: Mike Haley; Calvin Nash, Chris Farrell, Dan Goggin, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Neil Cronin; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, John Hodnett, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Gavin Coombes, Chris Cloete, Nick McCarthy, Ben Healy, Rory Scannell.

More on this topic

Leinster obliterate Connacht: The game in 60 secondsLeinster obliterate Connacht: The game in 60 seconds

Graham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup seriesGraham at the double as Edinburgh level up 1872 Cup series

Van Graan: 'We didn't start the game well enough'Van Graan: 'We didn't start the game well enough'

Game in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defenceGame in 60 seconds: Leinster continue unbeaten start to Pro14 title defence

rugbyMunsterTOPIC: Pro14

More in this Section

Preston deal a timely cash injection for CityPreston deal a timely cash injection for City

Celtic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title raceCeltic cruise as Rangers lose on pivotal night in title race

Healy on a high as she smashes recordHealy on a high as she smashes record

'Champions don't die easy, boy' - UCC retain Fitzgibbon Cup title with narrow win over IT Carlow'Champions don't die easy, boy' - UCC retain Fitzgibbon Cup title with narrow win over IT Carlow


Lifestyle

William Shakespeare is considered the greatest writer to have ever lived. Yet, we know very little about him.Learning Points: Phillip Schofield’s sexuality is none of our business

If it fell on a work day I remember coming down the stairs for breakfast before school and seeing three bouquets of flowers on the table.Mum's the Word: How celebrating Valentine’s Day helps mend my broken heart

Moving to Cloughjordan eco-village was my idea. I’d done a dance project in Scotland’s Findhorn Foundation community in 2004 and it opened my eyes to another way of living.It takes an eco village: raising a free range family

A hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden, says Peter DowdallPushing the boundaries: How a hedge acts as a border while enhancing the garden

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 12, 2020

  • 2
  • 4
  • 10
  • 17
  • 20
  • 41
  • 25

Full Lotto draw results »