Johann van Graan determined to keep Munster fresh after good start

Munster boss Johann van Graan has continued his commitment to squad rotation for tonight’s visit to Cardiff Blues (7:35pm) as the province bids for three wins from the first four rounds of the Guinness PRO14 campaign.

The one big boost is a seasonal debut for Ireland No.8 CJ Stander, who joins a powerful back row led by Munster captain Peter O’Mahony with last week’s man of the match Chris Cloete starting once again at openside flanker.

Although the expected comeback of Ireland wing Keith Earls has been put on hold after last season’s Irish Players’ Player of the Year picked up an undisclosed knock in training. The same applies to hooker Rhys Marshall following a two-try performance in the 49-13 drubbing of Ospreys last Friday in Cork.

All of which underlines the necessity for head coach van Graan to carefully manage his squad even in the early stages of this 2018/19 season. It is a long haul, players will get injured and the South African will need to be able to call on players with as much experience as possible to fill in the gaps, which emphasises the requirement for squad depth.

You never know when you might need someone so giving as many of one’s squad a run across the opening weeks will be beneficial for players and coaches alike come the business end.

Which is why there are rests this weekend for No.8 Arno Botha, full-back Mike Haley, outside centre Sammy Arnold and lock Billy Holland after some heavy lifting in the first three weeks, and fresh legs in the form of Stander, Rory Scannell and Jean Kleyn.

We will have to make changes to look after our players as best we can,” van Graan said on Monday. “That’s the beauty of sport, you have to grow your squad, coach them on signing them; those you retain, your planning has got to be well into the future. Hopefully we will do a good job of that going into the future.

“I’m pretty happy with the squad at this stage, the key thing is to keep them fresh but you have to manage around injuries.

“But, of course, you can never plan around that if you lose a few players, you have got to adapt and hopefully I’m good at adapting.”

Stander’s return is one of six changes from the Ospreys win last Friday as the men in red bounced back in style from their first loss of the season at Glasgow seven days previously.

With Haley rested for the first time this season, JJ Hanrahan covers the position he occupied for a spell in the opening day win over Cheetahs after making way for Joey Carbery’s debut off the bench at fly-half. Carbery starts at 10 tonight in an unchanged half-back combination with Duncan Williams.

There is a fresh midfield partnership with Rory Scannell returning after a week off to inside centre in place of Dan Goggin and Jaco Taute, who will make his first start since returning from serious injury in Glasgow a fortnight ago, replacing Arnold.

There are just two changes to the pack which steamrolled a shadow Ospreys side last weekend with Mike Sherry returning at hooker following the midweek training knock to Marshall.

Sherry rejoins a front row also featuring Stephen Archer at tighthead, the prop having completed his return to play protocols following a second-half concussion last week.

The other change sees Kleyn return to the second row to partner Tadhg Beirne.

Munster’s rotation policy should not detract from the threat posed by a Cardiff Blues side which beat them at the Arms Park last spring and is smarting after three narrow defeats so far this season. Munster’s Conference A rivals will be particularly peeved at blowing a 21-0 lead in a 26-24 defeat at Zebre last weekend.

It has been a difficult start to the season but we are determined to put in a performance that our supporters can be proud of on Friday,” Blues’ new head coach John Mulvihill said.

“Munster are a quality side and it will be a big challenge but we are back at Cardiff Arms Park and want to kick-off our season.

“We certainly expect a big reaction and hopefully you will see that in our physicality and intensity through the entire 80 minutes.”

CARDIFF BLUES: G Anscombe; B Scully, W Halaholo, R Lee-Lo, J Harries; J Evans, T Williams; R Gill, K Dacey, D Arhip; G Earle, J Turnbull; J Navidi, E Jenkins - captain, N Williams.

Replacements: K Myhill, R Carre, S Andrews, M Cook, O Robinson, L Williams, G Smith, M Morgan.

MUNSTER: JJ Hanrahan; A Conway, J Taute, R Scannell, D Sweetnam; J Carbery, D Williams; J Cronin, M Sherry, S Archer; J Kleyn, T Beirne; P O’Mahony - captain, C Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: D Barron, D Kilcoyne, B Scott, D O’Shea, T O’Donnell, J Stafford, B Johnston, S Daly.

Referee: Quinton Immelman (South Africa)