Johann Van Graan certain Munster are on upward trajectory

If Munster are to atone this evening for their chastening defeat at Glasgow Warriors in Scotland earlier in the season then some quick lessons need to have been taken on board by Johann van Graan and his players.

It is just seven weeks since the head coach witnessed a 25-10 loss at Scotstoun and the performance in a sloppy 20 minutes before half-time when Guinness PRO14 rivals Glasgow scored three quick-fire tries to put the game beyond the visitors has stuck in van Graan’s craw ever since.

Yet Munster are certainly performing much better now than they were back in round two of this competition, when Test players were still absent and new signings finding their feet.

We have seen some real development from van Graan’s team since, particularly the last three weeks in defeat at Leinster, and in Europe with an excellent draw at Exeter Chiefs and even last weekend’s win over Gloucester which produced a bonus point without Munster truly hitting top gear against a side down to 14 men for much of the game. Though Munster also saw two home players sin-binned and conceded three late tries, van Graan said he was pleased to have ended the opening European block of games having improved performances.

“We are very happy with the strides that we’ve made. I think our Ulster game, we played really well. We played very well against Leinster but lost the game.

“Our best performance of the season was against Exeter, we drew the game, and over the weekend we had some excellent spells against Gloucester, scored five tries and then on 36-10 we should have done better in the last 15 minutes of the game.”

“So, I think the 25 that were involved more or less over the last four weeks, I think we’re really happy with where we went.

“Now it’s time for the depth of the group to step up in the next four games, this one against Glasgow, the Cheetahs, Zebre and then Edinburgh.

“Then it’s straight back into Europe and then Ulster and Leinster over the Christmas period.”

The Munster boss took issue with the suggestion there was a pattern to his side conceding 10 penalties in Exeter and 16 a week later at home to Gloucester but he accepted the point that those are figures that ordinarily will see teams losing games.

“To be fair, I thought the Exeter one, the complexity of the game was very different. It was a battle between two sides and if you look at the penalties it was maul and scrum penalties whereas in the last 14 minutes (against Gloucester) I thought there was soft penalties, a few offsides, two unnecessary yellow cards.

“So I wouldn’t say it’s two weeks in a row, I don’t think there’s a trend there. I think credit to the players, they put up their hands, the individuals and we as a group. We’ve said that from day one, we’re a group and it wasn’t good enough in the last 14 minutes and it’s something we’ve got to be aware of.

“Move on for this week, start again from zero, as I like to say every week. Glasgow is always a physical affair.”

Munster have selected nine of their 11 internationals named this week for next month’s Ireland squad, while Glasgow send out five of their 16 Scottish counterparts.

Only Tadhg Beirne and Joey Carbery of the Ireland players are rested after heavy workloads since joining the province in the summer with Niall Scannell making his return from an ankle injury to start at hooker, Keith Earls back after a fortnight out with a hamstring issue to celebrate his new contract extension and Peter O’Mahony once again captaining a side that shows seven changes from the one which secured a bonus-point European win over Gloucester last Saturday.

Glasgow will be missing several more of their Scotland contingent yet this fixture is always capable of being a feisty encounter, no matter the personnel involved.

“There is definitely niggle between us and Glasgow,” Munster prop Dave Kilcoyne said. “There is no point in us denying that, but I think it is respected and earned through both teams.

“We have had a lot of hard games over the last couple of years and they definitely don’t fear coming to Thomond Park, so we are really in for a tough game on Saturday”

MUNSTER: M Haley; A Conway, S Arnold, R Scannell, K Earls; JJ Hanrahan, A Mathewson; J Cronin, N Scannell, J Ryan; J Kleyn, B Holland; P O’Mahony - captain, C Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O’Byrne, D Kilcoyne, S Archer, F Wycherley, A Botha, N Cronin, I Keatley, D Sweetnam.

GLASGOW: R Jackson; DTH van der Merwe, N Grigg, S Johnson, R Hughes; P Horne, G Horne; O Kebble, G Stewart, D Rae; R Harley, S Cummings; A Ashe, C Gibbins - captain, M Fagerson.

Replacements: K Bryce, J Bhatti, P du Plessis, G Peterson, C Fusaro, N Frisby, B Thomson, N Matawalu.

Referee: Dan Jones (Wales).