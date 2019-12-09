Johann van Graan accepts Arno Botha red card

Johann van Graan had no complaints about the red card handed out by referee Romain Poite to replacement back-rower Arno Botha.

The decision to dismiss the former Springbok, for a high forearm fend on Nick Tompkins in the 80th minute, threatened to deny Munster a crucial Heineken Champions Cup pool win over champions Saracens but the head coach saw his side escape further punishment when Jack O’Donoghue stole a Saracens lineout in the home 22 with time up.

Van Graan said he felt Poite was left with little option but to dismiss Botha, who must now see his case go before an independent disciplinary committee, which will determine the length of any suspension.

“I’ll have to go have a look at it again,” van Graan said. “Initial thoughts, (Poite) definitely didn’t have any choice. It happened so quickly, it was literally instinct. It was such a great carry but, unfortunately, if he’s made contact with the head, the referee doesn’t have any decision to award a red card. Obviously, he feels bad about it. It happens in a split second. We’ll have a look at it and it was, unfortunately, the last play of the game, then it went to a lineout and I thought we handled that quite well.”

The Munster boss added:

“It happens so quickly. There were other instances in this game where there were cleanouts and you know, the referee deemed that fair, you’ve just got to respect the decisions and move on.