Joey Carbery's season in doubt after further surgery

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 03:36 PM

Joey Carbery is in danger of missing the rest of Munster's season following surgery on his ankle.

Carbery, already sidelined following surgery on a wrist ligament injury, saw an ankle specialist last week who advised an elective procedure would be best for the out-half.

That ankle injury has dogged the 24-year-old's season so far, limiting his World Cup role to three substitute appearances, and keeping him out of Munster duty until their post-Christmas loss to Leinster.

His first start of the season came against Ulster in early January, where he suffered the wrist injury. The rehabilitation from that set-back, initially expected to rule him out for up to four months, makes it an opportune time for Carbery to repair his ankle.

The ongoing neck injury Tyler Bleyendaal is rehabbing leaves Munster with JJ Hanrahan and academy youngster Ben Healy as their only two specialist out-half options for the foreseeable future.

"While rehabbing from his current wrist injury, Joey Carbery attended an ankle specialist last week who advised a further surgery," read a Munster injury update.

"As Carbery is already undergoing rehabilitation for a wrist injury, it was decided to go ahead with the elective procedure on his ankle."

Hooker Niall Scannell and winger Shane Daly have undergone scans following Friday night’s 28-0 win over Zebre.

Scannell was replaced after 20 minutes due to a leg injury and Daly was withdrawn from the starting XV before kick-off due to hip tightness.

Craig Casey departed in the second half of that game due to a hand injury but an X-ray has ruled out any fracture and he trained with the squad on Monday.

He was joined in training by Ireland squad members Chris Farrell and Jack O’Donoghue, who have been released from the international camp to get game-time against Scarlets on Saturday ahead of Ireland's match with Italy the following week.

Other Munster players continuing their rehabilitation are Jean Kleyn (neck), Rhys Marshall (knee), Tadhg Beirne (ankle), and Brian Scott (foot).

