News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport

Joey Carbery to miss opening Champions Cup games

Joey Carbery to miss opening Champions Cup games
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 06, 2019 - 01:27 PM

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has confirmed that Joey Carbery will miss the first two rounds of games in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Ireland out-half is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Italy in August.

Carbery played through the issue at the Rugby World Cup and Van Graan says they won't rush him back

"It's a very difficult one. He's struggled with that ankle so our medical team is working tirelessly with him.

"It's very difficult to speculate, he's had it for a while, so we'll just take it week by week.

"I don't imagine he'll be ready for the first few rounds of Europe and hopefully it goes well in his rehab and hopefully we can have him back quickly."

More on this topic

Larkham interested in Australia job 'at some stage' in the futureLarkham interested in Australia job 'at some stage' in the future

Larkham on Saracens salary cap scandal: 'It wouldn't sit right with me if it was my team'Larkham on Saracens salary cap scandal: 'It wouldn't sit right with me if it was my team'

Stephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’sStephen Larkham: Irish skill levels better than Australia’s

Munster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winnersMunster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winners

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year'To be European Number One would be really special': Lowry targeting Dubai finale to dream year

'I couldn't grip my stick properly': Irish hero Upton scored winning penalty with broken wrist'I couldn't grip my stick properly': Irish hero Upton scored winning penalty with broken wrist

Vitoria boss Ivo Vieira ready for ‘difficult’ Arsenal testVitoria boss Ivo Vieira ready for ‘difficult’ Arsenal test

Munster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winnersMunster confirm talks with two South Africa World Cup winners


Lifestyle

Sausages are pretty much an Irish staple, apparently we eat 15,000 of them a year.Currabinny Cooks: How to cook up an affordable midweek dinner - with sausages

I am in my sixties and have a brown patch on my cheek ... is there anything you could suggest that might lighten the dark patch?Skin Nerd: What can I do to lighten a brown patch on my cheek?

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »