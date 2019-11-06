Joey Carbery to miss opening Champions Cup games

Munster head coach Johann van Graan has confirmed that Joey Carbery will miss the first two rounds of games in the Heineken Champions Cup.

The Ireland out-half is recovering from an ankle injury he suffered against Italy in August.

Carbery played through the issue at the Rugby World Cup and Van Graan says they won't rush him back

"It's a very difficult one. He's struggled with that ankle so our medical team is working tirelessly with him.

"It's very difficult to speculate, he's had it for a while, so we'll just take it week by week.

"I don't imagine he'll be ready for the first few rounds of Europe and hopefully it goes well in his rehab and hopefully we can have him back quickly."