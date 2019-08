Joey Carbery to continue ankle rehab with Ireland squad in Portugal

Munster out-half Joey Carbery is part of the 40-man squad flying to Portugal today for an eight-day warm-weather training camp.

The 23-year-old suffered an ankle injury in last Saturday's win over Italy, and will continue his rehab with the national squad, but he is not expected to be available for selection for another 4-6 weeks.

Devin Toner (ankle) and Rob Herring (back spasm) have fully recovered and will travel, but Connacht prop Finlay Bealham, Ulster scrum half John Cooney and Munster back Mike Haley have returned to their provincial bases.

Ireland will face England in Twickenham on Saturday 24th August, with the team named by Joe Schmidt on Thursday 22nd August.

Ireland Squad (Warm Weather Training Camp, Portugal 2019)

Forwards (22): Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps; Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 6 caps; Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps; Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps; Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps; Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 89 caps; Iain Henderson (Queen’s University/Ulster) 45 caps; Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 8 caps; Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps; Jean Kleyn (Munster) 1 cap; Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Ulster) 55 caps; Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 28 caps; Tommy O’Donnell (UL Bohemians/Munster) 13 caps; Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps; Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps; Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 22 caps; James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps; John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 19 caps; Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 15 caps; CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps; Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 65 caps; Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps

Backs (18): Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 3 caps; Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps; Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps; Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 19 caps; Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps; Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 13 caps; Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 77 caps; Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 6 caps; Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 37 caps; Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps; Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps; Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 14 caps; Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps; Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 11 caps; Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps; Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 21 caps; Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 83 caps; Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps