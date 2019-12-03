News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Joey Carbery set for return against Leinster at end of month

Joey Carbery set for return against Leinster at end of month
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 10:19 AM

Joey Carbery is in line to return for Munster against Leinster in the Pro14 at the end of the month.

The fly-half has been struggling with an ankle injury since before the World Cup.

It comes as Munster's out-half options remain depleted with Tyler Bleyendaal being ruled out for several weeks.

Bleyendaal and Jeremy Loughman will miss Munster's Champions Cup clash with Saracens on Saturday.

Bleyendaal, who has undergone two neck surgeries since 2014, presented with neck stiffness after starting against Ospreys and will be out for "a number of weeks to rest in taking every precaution with his recovery".

However, Carbery is progressing well in rehabbing his ankle injury, the province reports, and is set to make a return to play towards the end of this month.

It means JJ Hanrahan will continue at number 10 for the back-to-back Saracens games.

READ MORE

Young helps Hawks end slump and add to Warriors’ woe

More on this topic

Munster more potent with Larkham and Rowntree, says Mark McCallMunster more potent with Larkham and Rowntree, says Mark McCall

Bleyendaal ruled out for Saracens games as Carbery 'progressing well'Bleyendaal ruled out for Saracens games as Carbery 'progressing well'

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game

'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads'Safety is paramount': Van Graan calls for clampdown on players lifting post-pads

MunsterrugbyTOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute Blow for FAI as Foley backs out of Interim CEO role at last minute

Leinster's Joe Tomane back from injury for Northampton double-headerLeinster's Joe Tomane back from injury for Northampton double-header

Pep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defencePep Guardiola to stick with Fernandinho in Manchester City’s defence

Munster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens gameMunster to install additional seating at Thomond Park for Saracens game


Lifestyle

Their love for athletics was to set Lynda O’Donovan and Timothy Harrington on track for romance.Wedding of the Week: Love of athletics put romance on track

You could be entitled to a refund from the taxman, and getting it later this month, or early next year, would provide a welcome boost to household finances.Making Cents: Tax refund would be welcome at an expensive time

Chris Wasser takes a closer look at the enduring legacy and phenomenal impact on literature and film of Charles Dickens’ life-affirming classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’Charles Dickens' ghosts of Christmas past

This once shadowy figure that hovered on the edge of the Darlings’ dreams is keen to bring them to Neverland to meet the Lost Boys (and girls) who are in need of a mother’s love.Pantomime: Cracking ensemble put on superb show

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 30, 2019

  • 6
  • 7
  • 19
  • 22
  • 24
  • 46
  • 11

Full Lotto draw results »