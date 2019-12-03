Joey Carbery set for return against Leinster at end of month

Joey Carbery is in line to return for Munster against Leinster in the Pro14 at the end of the month.

The fly-half has been struggling with an ankle injury since before the World Cup.

It comes as Munster's out-half options remain depleted with Tyler Bleyendaal being ruled out for several weeks.

Bleyendaal and Jeremy Loughman will miss Munster's Champions Cup clash with Saracens on Saturday.

Bleyendaal, who has undergone two neck surgeries since 2014, presented with neck stiffness after starting against Ospreys and will be out for "a number of weeks to rest in taking every precaution with his recovery".

However, Carbery is progressing well in rehabbing his ankle injury, the province reports, and is set to make a return to play towards the end of this month.

It means JJ Hanrahan will continue at number 10 for the back-to-back Saracens games.