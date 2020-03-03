News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Joey Carbery ruled out for rest of the season

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 11:31 AM

Joey Carbery will miss the remainder of Munster's season following his recent ankle surgery.

Joey Carbery ruled out for rest of the season

Carbery, already sidelined following surgery on a wrist ligament injury, was advised by medics that undergoing an elective procedure on his ankle would be best for the out-half's future.

That ankle injury has dogged the 24-year-old's season so far, limiting his World Cup role to three substitute appearances, and keeping him out of Munster duty until their post-Christmas loss to Leinster.

His first start of the season came against Ulster in early January, where he suffered the wrist injury. The rehabilitation from that set-back, initially expected to rule him out for up to four months, made it an opportune time for Carbery to repair his ankle.

Munster had been hoping that injury timeline wouldn't change but it's now been confirmed that Carbery won't be expected to return to training until pre-season.

"The Munster Rugby Medical Department have confirmed that Joey Carbery’s expected return to training will be at the start of pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign," read an injury update.

The ongoing neck injury Tyler Bleyendaal is rehabbing leaves Munster with JJ Hanrahan and academy youngster Ben Healy as their only two specialist out-half options for the remainder of this season.

More on this topic

Van Graan happy as Coombes accelerates Munster’s West Cork rallyVan Graan happy as Coombes accelerates Munster’s West Cork rally

Team news: Farrell starts but O’Donoghue misses out on Munster side to face ScarletsTeam news: Farrell starts but O’Donoghue misses out on Munster side to face Scarlets

Fineen Wycherley rises to top of Munster rugby as West Cork's latest rugby prospectFineen Wycherley rises to top of Munster rugby as West Cork's latest rugby prospect

St Munchin's second-half comeback sees off PresSt Munchin's second-half comeback sees off Pres

TOPIC: Munster Rugby

More in this Section

Cork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with KerryCork unchanged for Munster U20 clash with Kerry

Coronavirus: England cricket captain reveals players will not shake hands in Sri LankaCoronavirus: England cricket captain reveals players will not shake hands in Sri Lanka

Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood hit back at Paul Azinger over dig at European TourIan Poulter and Lee Westwood hit back at Paul Azinger over dig at European Tour

Arsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at PortsmouthArsenal keep silverware chances alive with FA Cup win at Portsmouth


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »