Joey Carbery ruled out for rest of the season

Joey Carbery will miss the remainder of Munster's season following his recent ankle surgery.

Carbery, already sidelined following surgery on a wrist ligament injury, was advised by medics that undergoing an elective procedure on his ankle would be best for the out-half's future.

That ankle injury has dogged the 24-year-old's season so far, limiting his World Cup role to three substitute appearances, and keeping him out of Munster duty until their post-Christmas loss to Leinster.

His first start of the season came against Ulster in early January, where he suffered the wrist injury. The rehabilitation from that set-back, initially expected to rule him out for up to four months, made it an opportune time for Carbery to repair his ankle.

Munster had been hoping that injury timeline wouldn't change but it's now been confirmed that Carbery won't be expected to return to training until pre-season.

"The Munster Rugby Medical Department have confirmed that Joey Carbery’s expected return to training will be at the start of pre-season ahead of the 2020/21 campaign," read an injury update.

The ongoing neck injury Tyler Bleyendaal is rehabbing leaves Munster with JJ Hanrahan and academy youngster Ben Healy as their only two specialist out-half options for the remainder of this season.