Joey Carbery extends Munster contract to 2022

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 02:52 PM

Joey Carbery has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

The former Leinster out-half will now remain with Munster until June 2022.

The 23-year-old signed an initial two-year deal with the southern province last summer and has made an immediate impact, with 143 points in 13 appearances this season.

He's the top-scorer in the Champions Cup (68 points) and leads the PRO14 Golden Boot standings (87% kick success rate).

Carbery has been passed fit for Munster's Champions Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh on Saturday.

In further positive contract news, All Black scrum-half Alby Mathewson has signed a further extension to his Munster stay.

He will remain with Johann van Graan's side until the end of November to provide cover during the World Cup.

Mathewson was originally signed as short-term injury cover for Conor Murray. He's scored two tries in 16 appearances.

