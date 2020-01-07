News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Joey Carbery: 'Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling'

By Stephen Barry
Tuesday, January 07, 2020 - 04:25 PM

Joey Carbery has been left gutted to face a return to the treatment table so soon after completing his comeback from injury.

It was revealed last night Carbery suffered a wrist ligament injury that will require surgery during Munster's loss to Ulster last Friday.

The injury leaves Munster without a senior out-half fit for Sunday's do-or-die Champions Cup visit to Racing 92, while Andy Farrell could be without his first two choices for the position entering the Six Nations, with Johnny Sexton a doubt Ireland's opener.

Carbery, who had battled back from a long-standing ankle injury to make his first Munster appearance of the season just 10 days ago against Leinster, outlined his frustration on Instagram.

"Devastation doesn’t even describe how I’m feeling," he wrote.

"Thanks for all the well wishes. Been a tough couple of months physically and mentally, and thought I was in the clear.

"But will be back soon, better than ever."

Munster boss Johann van Graan will have to choose between centre Rory Scannell and academy fly-half Ben Healy, who has played once in the Pro14, for the game in Paris.

Connacht's Jack Carty, Leinster's Ross Byrne, and Ulster's Billy Burns, who is Irish-qualified, are among those likely to contend for the Ireland jersey should Sexton's knee injury fail to heal in time for the Six Nations opener against Scotland in less than four weeks’ time.

Ireland and Munster rocked by Joey Carbery wrist injury

