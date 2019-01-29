NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Joey Carbery: Competition with Johnny Sexton makes Ireland even better

Tuesday, January 29, 2019 - 07:53 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Munster out-half Joey Carbery says he remains on good terms with Leinster's Johnny Sexton after last month's derby at Thomond Park.

World player of the year Sexton clashed with his former Leinster and current Ireland teammate in the heated Pro14 match.

However, Carbery says these incidents happen in big games and that both players are now focused on the Six Nations.

He says it's a healthy competition for the Ireland 10 shirt.

"Everyone in this group is trying to make Ireland better," said Carbery.

"If that makes the players better, which I think competition does, then that's a winning environment. The more we push each other, that'll benefit each other and obviously benefit Ireland.

"Nothing's changed. The more competition that's there, the better for both of us. It makes us on top of our game."


