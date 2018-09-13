Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne named for first Munster starts

Captain Peter O'Mahony is one of a host of stars named in the Munster team to play the Ospreys in the Pro14 tomorrow.

Joey Carbery and Tadhg Beirne will both make their first starts for the province in the Cork encounter.

There are 11 changes in total to the side that lost in Glasgow last week. Andrew Conway is recalled to the wing and Chris Cloete returns to the back row for the first time since fracturing his forearm in February.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Sammy Arnold, Dan Goggin, Darren Sweetnam; Joey Carbery, Duncan Williams; James Cronin, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Tadhg Beirne, Darren O’Shea; Peter O’Mahony (C), Chris Cloete, Arno Botha.

Replacements: Mike Sherry, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Jean Kleyn, Tommy O’Donnell, James Hart, Ian Keatley, Jaco Taute.

Meanwhile, Bundee Aki has been named in the Connacht squad for their game against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

The Irish international is set to make his first appearance of the season from the bench.

Kieran Marmion and Ultan Dillane come into the starting 15 which sees four changes from that which beat Zebre last week.

Connacht (15-9): Tiernan O’Halloran, Niyi Adeolokun, Eoin Griffin, Kyle Godwin, Matt Healy, Jack Carty, Kieran Marmion, (1-8) Conan O’Donnell, Dave Heffernan, Finlay Bealham, Gavin Thornbury, Ultan Dillane, Sean O’Brien, Jarrad Butler, Paul Boyle.

Replacements (16-23): Shane Delahunt, Peter McCabe, Dominic Robertson-McCoy, James Cannon, Colby Fainga’a, Caolin Blade, Craig Ronaldson, Bundee Aki.

Digital Desk