Joey Carbery and Ross Byrne return from injuries for Munster-Leinster clash

Joey Carbery is set to make his return from injury as Munster face Leinster in a sold-out derby at Thomond Park tomorrow.

Carbery is named on the bench as he prepares to make his first Munster appearance of the season after spending the last two months rehabbing the ankle injury he carried into the World Cup.

JJ Hanrahan continues at out-half in a team that features seven changes from the win against Connacht last time out.

Nick McCarthy comes in to partner Hanrahan in the half-backs, Sammy Arnold and Rory Scannell are introduced in the centre, and Mike Haley is brought in at full-back. Dan Goggin and Shane Daly are named on the wings, with Goggin making his first start there for Munster.

Fineen Wycherley, Tommy O’Donnell, and Jack O’Donoghue are drafted into the forwards, with an unchanged front-row of Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, and Stephen Archer ahead of captain Billy Holland and Wycherley. Chris Cloete completes the pack at openside flanker.

The academy trio of Diarmuid Barron, Keynan Knox, and Jack O’Sullivan are named on the bench.

Ross Byrne has recovered from a dead leg to start at out-half for Leinster, replacing his brother Harry from their thrilling 54-42 win over Ulster last Friday.

There are 11 changes in all, with Byrne's half-back partner Jamison Gibson-Park one of four retained. The other three are in the pack; Andrew Porter, captain Scott Fardy, and Will Connors.

Hugo Keenan, Adam Byrne, and James Lowe form the back-three, with Jimmy and Conor O’Brien in the centre.

Ed Byrne and James Tracy join Porter in the front-row, with Fardy alongside Devin Toner in the second-row. Josh Murphy and Caelan Doris partner Connors in the back-row.

Munster: Mike Haley; Dan Goggin, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Shane Daly; JJ Hanrahan, Nick McCarthy; Dave Kilcoyne, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Fineen Wycherley, Billy Holland (c); Tommy O’Donnell, Chris Cloete, Jack O’Donoghue.

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Jeremy Loughman, Keynan Knox, Darren O’Shea, Jack O’Sullivan, Neil Cronin, Joey Carbery, Calvin Nash.

Leinster: Hugo Keenan; Adam Byrne, Jimmy O’Brien, Conor O’Brien, James Lowe; Ross Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Ed Byrne, James Tracy, Andrew Porter; Devin Toner, Scott Fardy (c); Josh Murphy, Will Connors, Caelan Doris

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Peter Dooley, Jack Aungier, Ross Molony, Scott Penny, Rowan Osborne, Ciarán Frawley, Tommy O’Brien.