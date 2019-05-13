Joey Carbery and Keith Earls look set to return for Munster-Leinster semi-final

Joey Carbery and Keith Earls look set to return for Munster against Leinster in Saturday's Guinness Pro14 semi-final at the RDS.

They've returned to full training and the southern province say the duo will be monitored throughout the week.

Earls has been sidelined with a thigh injury since last month and was a late withdrawal ahead of their Pro14 quarter-final win against Benetton.

Carbery has been recovering from a hamstring issue suffered in their Champions Cup last-eight clash at Edinburgh.

