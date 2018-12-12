NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Joe Schmidt turned down All Blacks' approach last year

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 01:22 PM

Joe Schmidt is said to have turned down an approach from the All Blacks last year.

New Zealand Rugby head Steve Tew has told the New Zealand Herald that the Irish boss rejected an offer to join Steve Hansen's backroom staff.

It's understood the role would have seen Schmidt work alongside assistant coach Ian Foster, with the view that one would be promoted to the top job once Hansen moved on.

Schmidt has announced he will leave the sport to prioritise his family after the 2019 World Cup in Japan.

He said: "I have decided to finish coaching and will prioritise family commitments after the RWC in 2019."

Digital Desk


Related Articles

'It's part of your DNA' - Former Ireland coach doesn't expect Schmidt to retire from coaching

'He can create his own legacy': Alan Quinlan 'very excited' about Andy Farrell appointment

Rob Kearney: Joe Schmidt will want to leave Ireland with lasting legacy

'All Blacks bombshell': Joe Schmidt's 'shock announcement' makes big news in New Zealand

More in this Section

Hoffenheim forward Kramaric confident of Etihad upset

Solari praises his ‘humble’ players in response to Ronaldo comments

Football rumours from the media

‘Passionate’ Pochettino made us believe, says Kane


Lifestyle

7 of the most head-scratching crimes of fashion committed in 2018

Child’s love for Mary Poppins: UK children's Laureate breaks down the iconic nanny's reboot

Stepping out of the shade: Choose colour for this years festive partywear

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »