Joe Schmidt: This week more about finishing on a high than stopping Wales

Joe Schmidt insists Ireland’s mission in Cardiff this Saturday has nothing to do with stopping Wales land the Grand Slam and is all about Ireland finishing their own Guinness Six Nations campaign on a high with the World Cup on the horizon.

Ireland’s bonus-point 26-14 victory over France in Dublin yesterday means Schmidt’s side are still in with a chance of retaining the championship title they won with a Grand Slam of their own at Twickenham 12 months ago. They currently sit third in the table, a point behind England and two off table-topping Wales going into the final round. So they will need not only to stop the Welsh on their own ground at the Principality Stadium this weekend but also rely on Scotland to turn the tables and upset England at Twickenham.

Yet having yesterday finally shaken off the psychological damage inflicted by the English at Aviva Stadium on the opening weekend, head coach Schmidt does not want Ireland to get distracted by trying to stop Wales but instead keep gathering momentum by signing off in style in this campaign.

“It’s funny, people might talk about that (a Welsh Grand Slam) but it’s just for us really, we want to finish as well as we can in the Six Nations. It’s less about where Wales are positioned.

“We know that if we could get a win we would go past them in the Championship on the ladder at the end of the day, but at the same time, it is just another game. And as boring as it is, in terms of a six-day turnaround you can’t really think too much about Championships or anything else.

“We just need to turn our attention to Wales and we’ll do that tomorrow evening when we get back together in camp and then whether we train on Tuesday or Wednesday this week. We’ll probably train on Thursday morning before we fly to Wales and then we’ve got to be ready.

“So it’s a very, very truncated week for us. It’s a very short preparation so it will be a lot less about Wales than it will be about us just trying to get ourselves organised and ready to go.”

Ireland have just one fresh injury concern following yesterday’s physical battle with the French having lost openside flanker Josh van der Flier midway through the first period.

With a 26-0 lead after 58 minutes, the head coach was even able to withdraw six of his frontline stars, his front row, lock Iain Henderson and half-backs, Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton, with a quarter of the game still to go.

“We came through not too badly,” Schmidt said last night. “A lot of the replacements were tactical substitutions. The only one was Josh van der Flier.

“He kind of got twisted a little bit awkwardly and we’ll know more about that in the next couple of days, but we wanted to get him off just knowing what we’ve got coming up with the six-day turnaround. Then we can find out whether he’s okay and forge ahead for next week.

“It was a really good opportunity for [back-row replacement] Jack Conan to get out there.

“He was initially planned to start against [Italy] and he’s been champing at the bit ever since so he got out there and did a really good job.”

Ireland did lose Rob Kearney before kick-off in what would have been his 90th Test cap, with Jordan Larmour stepping up to start at full-back, but Schmidt is confident the veteran will be fit to train early this week.

“I think Rob Kearney would be a really good chance. He just had calf tightness yesterday and again we wanted to… right through this Six Nations we’ve tried to utilise the full squad as much as possible so it gave Jordan an opportunity to come in today.

“I’d be surprised if Rob Kearney wasn’t training on Tuesday or Wednesday, depending on when we next train, just depending on how the recovery goes tomorrow and Tuesday.”

There seems less possibility, though, that fellow back Robbie Henshaw, who started in the 15 jersey ahead of Kearney against England, will recover from the dead leg he suffered in that game.

“Robbie Henshaw would be less of a chance,” Schmidt said. “He’s recovering but it’s a bit slower than expected.

“It’s just unfortunately lingered. It’s a long, long time ago since I played but I had one and sometimes it’s just impossible to get rid of it fast and you’ve just got to let it recover in its own time.”