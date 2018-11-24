Joe Schmidt grateful for patience as he makes decision on his Ireland future

Joe Schmidt has dropped a hint that he is set to quit as Ireland head coach when his contract expires at the end of next year’s World Cup.

The New Zealand-born coach, who this year has led Ireland to its highest world ranking of number two after landing the Six Nations Grand Slam, a series win in Australia and a first home victory over the All Blacks, has promised to deliver his decision to the IRFU on Monday morning.

He is understood to be contemplating a move back to the land of his birth with speculation mounting that he could take over the reins of the All Blacks having twice beaten the back-to-back world champions in their last three meetings with Ireland.

Schmidt will reach a definitive answer following a final discussion with his wife Kellie and their children over a family brunch on Sunday after closing out the Guinness Series on Saturday night with a 57-14 victory over the USA.

In his post-match press conference at Aviva Stadium, Schmidt spoke of a decision that was “wrecking my head” and may have hinted he is set to leave the post he has held since 2013.

The panel on Schmidt's future "He's from New Zealand, he grew up wanting to play for the All Blacks like everybody, the next step was wanting to coach the All Blacks. He has an opportunity to do that and I think he'll take it" pic.twitter.com/JqOmo83tOo — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 24, 2018

"I'm incredibly lucky to have the IRFU with the patience they have," Schmidt said. “I committed to a certain timeframe with them and I’ve stuck to that.

"I've given them an indication and I just need to talk to people tomorrow and it'll be made public. It might be frustrating for you guys but it's really wrecking my head. I just want it to be one or the other really.

"They (the IRFU) have said, ‘don’t be rash, if you change your mind we’d love to continue that conversation or if you change your mind, we don’t need to have a conversation, or if we just continue the way we are, that’s great’.

"They’ve set up about five different scenarios just in case we can sort something out without too much drama.”