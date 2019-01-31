Joe Schmidt believes draw favours the Welsh

In a tournament where momentum means everything, getting off to a good start in the Six Nations is crucial. So it is certainly a help if you have home advantage in your opening game. At least that is the theory being touted in Scotland as Gregor Townsend’s men prepare to face wooden-spoon candidates Italy on home soil in round one for the first time in the 20-year history of the Six Nations.

“The fixtures fall where they fall,” said Townsend. “To get a home game is a good start to the tournament because there’s no travel and you can do things in your own training venue and that leads you into a performance that should be better. So that’s the start we’re looking for.

“Whether it was Italy or Ireland, we know the challenge we face, because every team has a short window to get things right for that first game.”

Scotland versus Italy for the first time in 19 years is not the only fixture anomaly in 2019’s opening round, however, as Italy head coach Conor O’Shea learned, courtesy of a conversation with Wales boss Warren Gatland.

“It’s 20 years, Gats told me, since Ireland and England have played against each other,” said O’Shea. “Wales and England have played each other seven times… I didn’t know that, it was Gats told me that.

“So it’s the first Ireland and England have played, which is incredible, because that would be a plum draw for TV. But no, it’s not strange in any way. It’s just the way it goes. I’ve really never bothered about draws. We’ve got Scotland, we’re focused on Scotland and we’ll get ready. We’re looking forward to it.”

O’Shea has every reason to forget Ireland’s inaugural Six Nations fixture at Twickenham in 2000, he was picked by Gatland at full-back as the English trounced the men in green 50-18. This is a first opening fixture in Dublin against this weekend’s opposition since 1995. The Irish lost that one 20-8.

Stade de France is the venue for tomorrow night’s 2019 kick-off when Les Bleus welcome a Wales side led by Gatland that will definitely look at victory in Paris as the stepping stone to a Grand Slam bid. Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt thinks the draw has been kind to the Welsh with a potential decider against the Irish in Cardiff in the final round on March 16.

“The draw that Wales have got is a friendly draw for them,” said Schmidt.

I think that Gats said it publicly recently that it is well set up for them and if they can win that first game he said, ‘I think we will win the Championship’.

“It was a bit like us last year, we went away France first up, won that one and, while we didn’t probably say it as publicly or as openly as Gats did, we knew we were in with a chance to win the Championship because we felt we’ve defended our home turf really well, we’ve yet to lose a Six Nations game over the last five years there so we’ll be doing our utmost to try and maintain that when England come to town.

“And Wales are the same, they’re very hard to beat in the Millennium.

“We get them after a six-day turnaround after France who always have a toll, it’s always an attritional game against France.

“They’ll back themselves because they were very close to beating England last year, there wasn’t much in that game at all, it was a one-score game, so getting England at home… Look, I think it is wide open.”