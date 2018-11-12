Joe Schmidt aware of the need for Ireland to knuckle down

Ireland 28 - 17 Argentina

ONE would imagine Joe Schmidt and Ireland would have preferred a more straightforward victory to tee up Saturday’s clash of the titans with the All Blacks.

Yet, however hard-earned this win over an improving Argentina side was at the weekend, this could turn out to be just the sort of challenge that was required to highlight just how hard the Grand Slam winners will have to work on the training ground this week in anticipation of their showdown with world champions New Zealand.

Injuries to Seán O’Brien, Robbie Henshaw and Kieran Marmion will have added to the angst in a game Ireland struggled to settle until past the hour mark before eventually out-scoring the Pumas by three tries to one to claim a record 10th straight home victory at Aviva Stadium.

Yet, the fact that winning run started on the back of an intensely physical and bruising 21-9 defeat to the All Blacks here in November 2016 will have reminded the head coach and his coaching staff that there needs to be plenty of improvement from this performance to next weekend’s the if world’s number one team are to succumb to the next best thing in the rankings.

“I think it demonstrates that we need to get the car tuned,” Schmidt said, continuing the analogy that Saturday’s game had been a suitable road test ahead of meeting New Zealand.

“We’re going to need the cohesion that a smooth-running vehicle has. What we can’t do is have untidy elements of the game because they love to play off those, when things become unstructured.”

Ireland had taken the field against Argentina on Saturday not long after Steve Hansen’s All Blacks had held on at Twickenham to defeat England 16-15. Despite the persistent rain that fell in London, New Zealand showed both resilience and razzle-dazzle to come from 15-0 down early on with two tries just before half-time, then edging in front during a tightly-contested second half.

The Kiwis certainly feel they have benefitted from the experience, with lock Brodie Retallick commenting: “We’ve another big one against Ireland next weekend. This was good preparation.

“The English played a different style of footy to what we’re used to and we had to adapt. We got some good learnings out of that.”

It all provided Schmidt with further evidence that this Saturday’s game will require a considerable step up in class for the Irish.

“At one stage, I can’t remember the (England) player, but, he chipped over the top and Kieran Read gave it to Damian McKenzie, with jets on, going in the other direction.

“Now, Owen Farrell got back and managed to knock the ball out of his hands. I just think that if we’re untidy as we were tonight, it’s going to be very tough, tough day at the office. We have to tidy up a number of elements of play.”

Argentina certainly exploited some defensive gaps to notch the first and best try of the game when centre Matias Orlando scythed between Bundee Aki and Johnny Sexton in the build-up to Bautista Delguy’s unopposed dive into the corner. It was also a score that was instigated by a high tackle by O’Brien in the Pumas’ half, one of four that Mario Ledesma’s side capitalised on with clinical efficiency, the other three resulting in three-pointers from the boot of Nicolas Sanchez.

Ireland also failed to match that clinical edge as their line-out misfired at crucial times to waste gilt-edged opportunities inside the Argentine 22. Instead, the Irish tries came from a different kind of set-piece power as Argentina’s scrum crumbled and number nine Marmion, centre Aki and then, in the second half, replacement scrum-half Luke McGrath each pounced from short-range off the advances made by their forwards.

Soft hands, quick feet: it's the perfect combination for @bundeeaki12 as he powers over from short range for his third @IrishRugby try#IREvARG #C4rugby pic.twitter.com/WWCOGIl4H1— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) November 10, 2018

The home side were also held up over the try-line a couple of times while another effort off a driving maul was ruled out because there was no clear grounding and there will be positives to take into today’s review.

“I thought there was some really good stuff as well,” Schmidt said. “Maybe, it’s the expectation we have of ourselves or that you guys have of us now that we come out and hit the ground running every time. It’s tougher to do than that.

“We got back from Chicago on Monday. We trained pretty quietly on Tuesday, then it was into training on Thursday and I felt we trained reasonably well.

“I was hopeful a few things would work out all right and enough worked out all right to beat a team that have just finished a Rugby Championship together. Talking to Mario (Ledesma), they had two weeks off. Then, they had two weeks to prepare for us.

“They are a really good team. To come through that and get out the other side, the players merit a little bit of respect on the back of that.

“Then, also, they will merit a few tidy-ups as well.”

Perhaps there is encouragement for Ireland in England’s immediate post-match reaction to their narrow defeat, with wing Jonny May hinting that theirs was a game with the All Blacks that should have been won by the home side.

“My feeling is that we have played in tougher games,” May said.

“It was a game we could have won, how many people say that after playing New Zealand? ‘We could have won that’ or ‘maybe it wasn’t as hard as we thought it might be’.

“We won by a point (against South Africa) last week, lost by a point this week. These games are tight. We are in it. People didn’t give us much of a chance; we’ve definitely shown that we are capable of doing it. I am convinced that we’ve got more growth in us, between now and the World Cup, than them. Convinced.”

May’s argument is an interesting one, based on the premise that the All Blacks can only grow so much compared to England’s potential.

After this less-than-fluent Ireland performance against Argentina, there will definitely be a similar case to argue as Schmidt’s squad turns the page at Carton House this morning and begins its preparations for the toughest challenge of all.

IRELAND: J Larmour; K Earls, W Addison, B Aki (A Conway, 75), J Stockdale; J Sexton (J Carbery, 75), K Marmion (L McGrath, 57); C Healy (J McGrath, 52), R Best (S Cronin, 58), capt, T Furlong (A Porter, 68); I Henderson (D Toner, 58), J Ryan; P O’Mahony, S O’Brien (D Leavy, 38), CJ Stander.

ARGENTINA: E Boffelli, B Delguy, M Orlando (M Moroni, 58), J de la Fuente, R Moyano; N Sanchez (J Diaz Bonilla, 72), T Cubelli (G Bertranou, 64); S Garcia Botta (J P Zeiss, 58), A Creevy (J Montoya, 64), S Medrano (L Sordoni, 72) ; M Alemanno, T Lavanini (G Petti, 76); P Matera - captain (R Bruni, 70), G Petti (T Lezana, 64), J Ortega Desio.

Referee: Nic Berry (Australia).

60-Second Report

The key moment

This was a game that hung in the balance well into the second half as Ireland and Argentina exchanged the lead eight times in the first hour. After 64 minutes, Ireland led 18-17 and finally grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck when replacement scrum-half Luke McGrath took a pass from the base of a scrum five metres from the line and dummied inside to score his second Test try in a week after notching his first for Ireland seven days ago. Johnny Sexton’s conversion made it 25-17 and the game was up for the Pumas.

Talking point

As laboured as this Ireland performance was at times, it was, Argentina provided just the sort of stress test that will prepare Joe Schmidt’s side for Saturday’s visit of the All Blacks to the Aviva. They will need to up their game considerably but for Ireland’s first-team regulars to have come through this first hit-out of the Test season as a collective was necessary focusing the minds on a huge task ahead.

Key man

It is difficult to believe that James Ryan is still a relative newcomer to Test rugby but in just 11 caps since his June 2017 Ireland debut, the 22-year-old has established himself, not just as a first-choice lock but one of his team’s chief ball-carriers alongside CJ Stander. Ryan got through a prodigious amount of work, making 18 carries and beating four defenders for his hard-earned 28 metres while defensively, he was also front and centre with 13 tackles and none missed. There were some uncharacteristic errors at the line-out in the first-half but the way Ryan raised his game after them was the mark of a maturity beyond his years.

Ref watch

Australian referee Nic Berry had to warn Argentina captain Pablo Matera three times about his side’s ill-discipline at the lineout, the breakdown, and in general play. Those listening into the in-game Reflink were also treated to the sound of Berry burping. Which was different.

Penalties conceded: Ireland 6 Argentina 11

Injuries

Victory came at a cost for Ireland as they lost flanker Seán O’Brien for the rest of the Guinness Series with a broken forearm while there will be concerns over centre Robbie Henshaw, who pulled up during the warm-up with a tight hamstring.

There were other casualties as scrum-half Kieran Marmion hobbled off with a rolled ankle while Bundee Aki is another midfield concern for next week, also with an ankle problem. The good news is that full-back Rob Kearney and centre Garry Ringrose are both expected to return to training today having missed this match through injury.

Next up

The highlight of the autumn series is upon us as the All Blacks roll into town for Saturday’s sell-out clash of rugby’s two best Test teams. World champions New Zealand arrive in Dublin on the back of a narrow victory over England having recovered from 15-0 down to win 16-15. It will be their first visit since November 2016 when the avenged a historic first defeat to Ireland in Chicago two weeks previously with a brutally physical 21-9 win.

Ireland: Areas For Improvement

Head coach Joe Schmidt pulled no punches when assessing the need for a big step up in Ireland’s performance levels when they face New Zealand at the Aviva next Saturday.

Following the 28-17 win over Argentina on Saturday night, Schmidt said: “I just think that if we’re untidy as we were tonight, it’s going to be very tough, tough day at the office.

“We have to tidy up a number of elements of play.”

Lineout Cohesion

Ireland came under a lot of pressure from Argentina’s defensive lineout as Pumas head coach Mario Ledesma started with an extra lock, Guido Petti, at openside flanker. The Irish pack lost three of their 13 throws from hooker Best and also butchered a well-set maul inside the opposition 22 when a ball was dropped by James Ryan from Iain Henderson’s pass.

They will face a similarly aggressive approach from the All Blacks who are likely to start with their best-in-class second row of Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick with Scott Barrett in reserve and a mobile back row featuring quality jumper Liam Squires.

“We did get ourselves back together again and won a few scrappily,” Best said of the Irish lineout. “Sometimes you just have to get the ball back but I think we’ll be better for tonight, just a little bit of that cohesion in the lineout.”

Aerial Combat

Uncharacteristically, Ireland struggled in the air against the Pumas, both at the restarts when there seemed to be a lack of communication and under the high ball with Jordan Larmour’s inexperience as a Test full-back targeted by fly-half Nicolas Sanchez a couple of times, though the 21-year-old came through the test relatively unscathed. Left wing Jacob Stockdale also struggled once or twice in the air until a more confident take in the second half and Schmidt said: “It was just untidy.

“They (Argentina) are not particularly going up to win it either. If someone is coming up high and getting that hand up it’s very hard for Jordan to get up and get it clean.

“We’ll have a look back at that and try and analyse how and why we didn’t quite get into the air as we would have liked to win those battles and try to build on that going forward. I think everyone can be exposed a little bit at the back, particularly when you’re receiving kicks with multiple chasers.”

Defence

Ireland may have only conceded one try to the Pumas but it saw their defensive line badly compromised, first when Matias Orlando broke through in midfield between 10 and 12, Sexton and Aki, and then when with the home side stretched, wing Bautista Delguy had little difficulty in outflanking hooker and last man Rory Best to score in the corner.

Twitter videos appear to be on the blink, so here is a GIF of that Bautista Delguy try #RTErugbyhttps://t.co/xTPfVhC3T1 pic.twitter.com/NEstPzqvnt— RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 10, 2018

That the Argentines, with their impressive back three, were disappointed they could not pose more of an attacking problem was Ireland’s good fortune but the Six Nations champions are familiar with the fresh threats coming their way from New Zealand with Schmidt purring over.

“The speed of the ruck, the speed of transfer, the quality of the passing and the running lines…”

Schmidt added: “They play those really flat passes off (scrum-halves) Aaron Smith or TJ (Perenara) that are just very hard to stop them getting over the advantage line and once they get that momentum they play in behind and it’s very tough to stop that momentum.