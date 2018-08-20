Joe Schmidt allays Connacht fears over Bundee Aki's availability

By John Fallon and Jim Stokes

Joe Schmidt has allayed fears of Connacht fans that Bundee Aki’s involvement with the province might be curtailed in the build-up to the World Cup.

Aki — and his Irish international teammates who toured Australia in the summer — will miss the opening PRO14 round of games due to player welfare protocols, with the Connacht centre not expected to feature until the third round.

The vast majority of the Irish squad are back training with their provinces but Aki is in New Zealand having been granted permission by Connacht and the IRFU to return home for a wedding. Connacht coach Andy Friend said Aki will return to training with the province this week.

Schmidt said the former Chiefs back was in “good shape” when the Ireland squad met up last week in Carton House, and in the lead up to next year’s World Cup he’ll feature heavily for Connacht.

“He trained at camp, trained well, so he’s in good shape,” said Schmidt.

“I’m not sure exactly which week Bundee will be back but he’ll play more than he doesn’t play because players are managed well, manage themselves, and the provincial coaches manage them well. I don’t think that’s likely to be the case, unless he picks up a knock of some sort and those are the things you can’t really plan for at the start of a season.”

Connacht claimed an impressive victory over Wasps in Athlone at the weekend, a 43-10, seven-try triumph.

A rib injury sustained by new captain Jarrad Butler is a setback, while Eoghan Masterson hopes to be back in time for the European games after undergoing surgery for a broken hand.

Meanwhile, Ulster’s assistant coach Dwayne Peel praised the province’s academy players for their role in the 29-17 pre-season defeat by an experienced Gloucester contingent at the Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

It took the visitors 25 minutes to pierce a resolute Ulster defence where teenage centre Stewart Moore and wing Angus Kernohan made shuddering tackles. Marcus Rea scored Ulster’s first try and the exciting James Hume added a third midway through the second half.

In between, the powerful back-row forward Nick Timoney had given Ulster the lead briefly in the first half as the hosts used all 33 players in their squad.

Although Gloucester put a bit of gloss on the scoreboard with two late tries, Peel was excited by what he saw from the youngsters.

He said: “I’m really pleased (with the younger players). They’ve been excellent during pre-season, they’ve worked really hard and they got their chance to wear the shirt on Saturday night and they didn’t let themselves down. They worked really hard and there were elements of the game that were very good.

Peel was particularly impressed by the defensive performance. “It’s an area we’ve worked hard on throughout pre-season. Some of the defensive stuff and the tackle area and the breakdown was very good. We put them under pressure. It was a pre-season game and good to blow out the cobwebs.”

Ulster are away to Wasps next week but may have to plan without Billy Burns, who was forced off with a groin problem. Young fly-half Michael Lowry, one the six senior debutants who all made favorable impressions, is expected to be available after he also had to leave the field in the second half.