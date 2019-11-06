'Joe has made his position very clear': Schmidt rules himself out of New Zealand job

Joe Schmidt has ruled himself out of the running for the top job with his native New Zealand.

The outgoing Ireland head coach is sticking to his plan to return home and step away from coaching for family reasons following the World Cup.

New Zealand Rugby are recruiting for Steve Hansen's replacement, and have approached 26 coaches about applying for the role.

"Joe has made his position very clear," chairman Brent Impey told local media.

"We've kept in close contact with Joe. His plan for family reasons is to step away from coaching.

"He's returning to New Zealand to live. At some point in the future, we see him as very valuable but in the interim, Joe's made his position very clear."

Schmidt's impressive record with Leinster and Ireland had seen him touted as a candidate to replace Hansen before his surprise decision to step away after this year's World Cup, which ended in a tame defeat to the All Blacks.

New Zealand's attack coach Ian Foster is considered the front-runner to take over, with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, Japan coach Jamie Joseph, and Glasgow Warriors coach Dave Rennie also in the running.