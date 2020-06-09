Jerry Flannery to return to coaching with Harlequins

Jerry Flannery says his partner Katy being from Guildford, half-an-hour from Harlequins' London base, should also help with the transition. Photo: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Jerry Flannery has secured a return to coaching with English Premiership side Harlequins, a year on from departing the Munster set-up.

The former Munster hooker-turned-coach, alongside backs coach Felix Jones, turned down a contract extension in May of last year, with Jones joining South Africa ahead of their World Cup win.

Flannery will act as lineout coach at Quins while working alongside scrum coach Adam Jones on his ambition to make the pack one that's "feared".

"I see Harlequins as a real sleeping giant of a club," said the 41-year-old.

"When I was a kid, I used to watch Keith Wood playing over there and they've always had a very strong tradition.

"You are looking at clubs mirroring what I would have grown up with; a very traditional club, much like Munster, a very strong supporter base as well, and they have a very specific way of playing. They are aligned to an attacking game, that's in their DNA.

"Beyond just set-pieces, for myself and Adam, we want to be developing the forwards so they're contributing more in open play as well."

Flannery says his partner Katy being from Guildford, half-an-hour from Harlequins' London base, should also help with the transition.

He previously spent a year working in London during the 2013-14 season as a strength and conditioning coach with Arsenal before returning to Munster as Anthony Foley's scrum coach, later becoming forwards coach.

"I am delighted we have been able to secure Fla’s services," said Harlequins head of rugby Paul Gustard, who adds Flannery to a coaching staff which includes Jones, attack coach Nick Evans, and assistant coach Sean Long.

"I have spoken to him many times and I love his intensity, allied to his desire to personally improve in equal measure to his drive to raise the standard of those he coaches. He is very bright and articulate with a keen rugby mind and a strong passion for the game.

"He comes from a culture of hard-working men, who play with a passion and purpose that we want from our team and I believe Jerry has a skill set and determination to help foster, alongside Bomb [scrum coach Jones], a ruthless pack mentality with a hard edge based on strong fundamentals with no quarter given.

"He was the standout candidate in our process, and I am delighted he has chosen us. On behalf of the club, we welcome Jerry, Katy, and his young family to Harlequins.”

Quins are currently seventh in the suspended English Premiership season and were eliminated from the Champions Cup at the pool stage.