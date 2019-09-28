Japan 19 Ireland 12: In 60 seconds

Ireland suffered one of the biggest upsets in Rugby World Cup history as Japan repeated their Brighton miracle against South Africa on home soil to leave Joe Schmidt’s men stunned at Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa.

Just as the Brave Blossoms defeated the Springboks in England four years ago to send shockwaves through the tournament, they were full value for their Pool A victory which blows the group wide open once again. Ireland were kept scoreless for an hour after an early two-try burst as they lost their way in a fevered atmosphere.

Key moment: After 40 minutes of shapeless, unstructured rugby that knocked Ireland off kilter, Kenki Shizuoka’s try in the 59th minute gave Japan the score they craved and deserved, nudging the Brave Blossoms in front for the first time and giving them the lead they would not relinquish. Ireland, scoreless since the 20th minute, had no response other than to push too hard and it took a last-ditch tackle from Keith Earls to save further ignominy.

Talking point: Oh my goodness, what a result. Japan landed another piece of World Cup history with an epic win over one of the best sides in the world to bring the 2019 tournament to life, just as they had done in England four years ago with victory over South Africa. As the fireworks erupted into the night sky in Shizuoka, Ireland were left to reflect on a disastrous night and a real grind through the rest of Pool A, their only solace that the Springboks rallied after their shock upset and reached the semi-finals.

Key man: Japan fly-half Yo Tamura was the rock at the heart of this wonderful victory for the hosts, kicking away Ireland’s early lead with a succession of penalties to exploit the Tier One team’s poor discipline as the Brave Blossoms turned a 12-3 deficit into a 19-12 victory.

Ref watch: After all the criticism about refereeing consistency and a public dressing down of this elite panel of officials by World Rugby, Australia’s Angus Gardner was not going to be part of another inquiry as he ran a tight ship, though the 50-50 decisions did seem to go the way of the hosts.

Penalties Conceded: Japan 6 Ireland 9

Injuries: Japan made a change before kick-off, replacing wing William Tupou with Lomano Lemeki, while there were two Head Injury Assessments for Ireland in the second half, prop Tadhg Furlong returning from his on 55 minutes, followed by Rob Kearney on 68 minutes.

Next up: Ireland have just five days to regroup before they face Pool A minnows Russia in Kobe. It’s going to be a short but difficult week for Joe Schmidt and his deflated squad.