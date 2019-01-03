James Lowe receives two-week ban for tackle on Conway

James Lowe has been banned for two weeks following his red card in Saturday's defeat to Munster.

The Leinster winger appeared via videolink in front of a disciplinary panel today, and accepted that his challenge on Andrew Conway warranted a red card.

32: RED CARD! James Lowe sent off at Thomond Park. Leinster are down to 14. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #GuinnessPRO14 #MUNvLEI pic.twitter.com/Eu55Uvaa5x — eir Sport (@eirSport) December 29, 2018

Lowe was initially handed a four-week ban, which was reduced by half due to his previously clean disciplinary record.

He will miss this Saturday's Pro 14 meeting with Ulster, and the following week's Heineken Champions Cup pool meeting with Toulouse.

Lowe is given his marching orders. Picture: Sportsfile

The Kiwi collided with the Munster winger in the 26-17 defeat at Thomond Park, leaving Leinster with just 14 men for the entirety of the second half.

Lowe chased the same high ball as Conway, but did not get off the ground and caught the Munster man below the waist, sending him tumbling to the ground head first.