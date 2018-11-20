James Lowe: Ireland can win World Cup

By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

James Lowe says Ireland are potential world champions — but he warns that New Zealand’s defeat in Dublin has come at an “awesome” time.

The Rugby World Cup in Japan kicks off 10 months from today, and after Ireland’s win on Saturday, Joe Schmidt’s men could be the world’s No 1 ranked side by the end of the Six Nations. Ireland’s 16-9 win was their second over the All Blacks in as many years, but New Zealand native Lowe believes the Kiwis will have learned a harsh lesson.

“It’s an awesome time for them to lose, to really put things into perspective, and understand that there’s a storm coming from the north,” he said. “Looking forward to Japan, is it a bad thing they lost in the northern tour? They’ll learn from that and they will come back another beast. I mean it might have been the wake-up call they needed, I don’t know. It’s hard to say, isn’t it? In terms of the bigger picture, it could be a good thing that happened.”

Lowe met a few All Blacks last week for doughnuts beside their Blanchardstown team hotel, and watched the game on Saturday alongside his parents who had visited Ireland for the first time. They could not have picked a more exciting game, and Lowe says New Zealand fans are full of respect for the team Joe Schmidt’s built.

“The Irish team were awesome,” he said, “you look across the board, they’ve got world class players in key positions. They did it without Conor Murray, and don’t get me wrong [Kieran] Marmion did play well, but I think Conor Murray is in the bracket of best half-back in the world right now.

“James Ryan was an absolute bloody freak. Holy. His numbers; something like 19 carries, 17 tackles, I mean that speaks for himself.

I saw him today and I went up for a handshake and he was just moving like a robot. He was immense. Since I’ve got here, he’s the softest hard person I’ve ever met. Throughout the week you wouldn’t know you’re going to get that sort of performance out of him. He still has a lot to learn, which is the scary thing. You’re saying those numbers and they are world class, and this kid is like, what, 22? Still can’t drive! Imagine when he gets all the pieces of the puzzle.

Lowe, who qualifies for Ireland in 2020, had mixed feelings watching Saturday’s game – having played alongside Brodie Retallick. Liam Squire, Ardie Savea, Damien McKenzie, Anton Lienert Brown, Ofa Tu’ungafasi, and TJ Perenara. He does not think the All Blacks under-performed, but thinks they will be a better side with another year under their belt before Japan.

“Look at the All Blacks team, they’re still very, very young,” he said. “Their bench, don’t get me wrong, it’s awesome and they’d start for most other nations but it’s not the bench of old. I mean another year of Super Rugby, a lot of them will probably be rested throughout Super Rugby and only able to play a certain amount of games.

“Richie Mo’unga came on and I thought he did really well and a few more Test matches for him wouldn’t be a bad thing and I think he’ll probably start against Italy this weekend.”

Lowe joked that the World Cup would see an England v Australia final, but you sense he wouldn’t be too surprised if the line-up was what was on show in Dublin on Saturday. Ireland were only the second team to keep New Zealand tryless since 1995 — the Lions were the other — and the Leinster man was blown away by their defence.

“Everyone talks about the set-piece play, don’t get me wrong it was a work of art, everything that unfolded from it, but defence won that game,” he said. “It’s what you have to do against the All Blacks, starve them of the ball and be clinical with it. The Irish forward pack stood up, they were smashing people left, right and centre.

“Rory Best, holy crap, when he put a shot on Brodie, it sent shivers down my spine and I was blooming halfway up the stands. It was an awesome performance Ireland should be proud of.”

- James Lowe was speaking at the launch of Double Delight, a picture diary from Sportsfile and Leinster looking back on the historic 2017/18 season.