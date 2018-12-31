NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

James Lowe could miss Champions Cup games after being cited for red card against Munster

Monday, December 31, 2018 - 04:11 PM
By Ciarán Ó Raghallaigh

James Lowe could miss Leinster's crunch European games this month after being cited for his red card tackle on Andrew Conway last Saturday.

The Kiwi collided with the Munster winger in the 26-17 defeat at Thomond Park, leaving Leinster with just 14 men for the entirety of the second half.

Lowe is given his marching orders. Picture: Sportsfile

Lowe chased the same high ball as Conway, but did not get off the ground and caught the Munster man below the waist, sending him tumbling to the ground head first.

A disciplinary hearing will take place this Wednesday, with Lowe's involvement in the clashes with Toulouse and Wasps on the line.

Johnny Sexton and Tadhg Furlong have not been cited following the tempestuous defeat in Limerick.

Furlong was sent to the sin bin after his chest-to-head contact with Chris Cloete, but the Ireland tighthead was spared any further punishment after the citing commissioner agreed with referee Frank Murphy that the contact was 'awkward' but not intentional.

Johnny Sexton, who was involved in multiple altercations on the pitch but the Leinster skipper has avoided any potential costly citing.

Sexton of Leinster stands over Joey Carbery. Picture: Diarmuid Greene/Sportsfile

Should Lowe be banned, Leo Cullen would be short of backline options with Dave Kearney, Joe Tomane and Fergus McFadden also out injured.

But Rob Kearney has made a well time return to fitness, and if the full back is available against Toulouse, Cullen could look to Jordan Larmour, Adam Byrne or Rory O'Loughlin on the wings. Barry Daly and Jack McGrath have also returned to training and are available for the visit of Ulster on Saturday.


KEYWORDS

LeinsterRugbySportJames Lowe

Related Articles

Leinster not engaging in blame game after Thomond Park loss

We don’t do weak sides, insists Conan

Leinster score last-gasp try after 41 phases to beat Connacht in Christmas cracker

Leo Cullen: Leinster have a lot of players 'who put their hands up'

More in this Section

Football rumours from the media

Peering anxiously into the crystal ball

How the Irish fared: Preston debut perfect present for Adam O’Reilly

Samcro all but out of Champion Hurdle picture after another disappointing effort


Lifestyle

The new cult diet everyone is taking about: What exactly is the Dubrow diet?

Mindful drinking: How booze-free is becoming the new norm

Blight of the windfarm on communities

Late-night intruder to home was a redshank

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »