James Lowe and Johnny Sexton picked to start for Leinster

An injury to Jamison Gibson-Park has handed James Lowe the opportunity to start on the wing for Leinster against Toulouse on Sunday.

Leo Cullen has recalled his fit-again captain Johnny Sexton at out-half.

Robbie Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in the centre while Devin Toner is in the second-row with James Ryan.

Rob Kearney's been picked at full-back with Lowe, who could have missed out due to foreign player restrictions, and Jordan Larmour on the wings.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (207)

14. Jordan Larmour (35)

13. Garry Ringrose (61)

12. Robbie Henshaw (33)

11. James Lowe (26)

10. Johnny Sexton (156) CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath (109)

1. Cian Healy (204)

2. Seán Cronin (169)

3. Tadhg Furlong (98)

4. Devin Toner (228)

5. James Ryan (27)

6. Rhys Ruddock (158)

7. Seán O’Brien (124)

8. Jack Conan (85)

16. James Tracy (90)

17. Ed Byrne (42)

18. Michael Bent (121)

19. Scott Fardy (40)

20. Max Deegan (41)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (13)

22. Ross Byrne (67)

23. Rory O’Loughlin (59)