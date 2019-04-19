NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

James Lowe and Johnny Sexton picked to start for Leinster

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 19, 2019 - 12:13 PM

An injury to Jamison Gibson-Park has handed James Lowe the opportunity to start on the wing for Leinster against Toulouse on Sunday.

Leo Cullen has recalled his fit-again captain Johnny Sexton at out-half.

Robbie Henshaw joins Garry Ringrose in the centre while Devin Toner is in the second-row with James Ryan.

Rob Kearney's been picked at full-back with Lowe, who could have missed out due to foreign player restrictions, and Jordan Larmour on the wings.

Leinster Rugby (caps in brackets):

15. Rob Kearney (207)

14. Jordan Larmour (35)

13. Garry Ringrose (61)

12. Robbie Henshaw (33)

11. James Lowe (26)

10. Johnny Sexton (156) CAPTAIN

9. Luke McGrath (109)

1. Cian Healy (204)

2. Seán Cronin (169)

3. Tadhg Furlong (98)

4. Devin Toner (228)

5. James Ryan (27)

6. Rhys Ruddock (158)

7. Seán O’Brien (124)

8. Jack Conan (85)

16. James Tracy (90)

17. Ed Byrne (42)

18. Michael Bent (121)

19. Scott Fardy (40)

20. Max Deegan (41)

21. Hugh O’Sullivan (13)

22. Ross Byrne (67)

23. Rory O’Loughlin (59)

READ MORE

Keith Earls ruled out as Munster name team for Saracens clash

More on this topic

Cronin doesn't feel scapegoated for Six Nations woe

Toulouse ‘building something special’, says Richie Arnold

Sexton back as Leinster bid to ‘turn it on’ for Toulouse

Sexton and Furlong provide Leinster boost for Toulouse test

More in this Section

Shane Lowry shooting low with new ‘weapons’

Waterford left reeling after Europa League ejection

‘If we give Leinster 44 points, it could be difficult’

Jonathan Sexton carries can for struggles up front


Lifestyle

Rebel insiders share Cork city's hidden treasures

The dos and don’ts of BBQing

Sony Photography Awards: As the winners are announced, here’s 10 top travel shots

5 wearable ways to play with pink – spring’s biggest make-up trend

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 17, 2019

    • 7
    • 30
    • 35
    • 37
    • 41
    • 42
    • 14

Full Lotto draw results »