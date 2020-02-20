James Haskell to make MMA debut on card headlined by Irish fighter Gallagher

Former England rugby union international James Haskell will make his professional mixed martial arts debut on May 16.

England’s James Haskell is taken down by Ireland’s Iain Henderson and Jack McGrath in their 2018 Six nations clash. Photo: INPHO/Billy Stickland

Haskell called time on his 17-year rugby career in May 2019 before signing with American MMA promoter Bellator three months later.

The former Wasps and Northampton flanker, who won 77 caps for England, will be on Bellator’s London card in a heavyweight bout against an unnamed opponent held at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

Haskell will fight on the card headlined by Stabane's James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor in a bantamweight contest which has been rescheduled for the third time.

