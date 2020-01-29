Jacob Stockdale: Players responding to Farrell’s fresh approach

Jacob Stockdale is moving on from a disappointing World Cup, his gaze firmly fixed on a new era for Irish rugby and, he hopes, a clean slate under head coach Andy Farrell.

The Ireland wing’s Test form has mirrored that of his team, from the dizzying heights of scoring a winning try against the All Blacks in November 2018 to suffering a defensive nightmare against the same opposition 11 months later in a shattering World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Yet Farrell’s elevation to head coach as a replacement for the departed Joe Schmidt has been ideal in offering Stockdale, 23, an opportunity to wipe the slate clean after a trying 12 months.

“Yeah, definitely,” he agreed. “Faz has come in and brought a lot of new approaches to what Joe would have (done). And I think the guys have responded really well to them and are really enjoying them, which as a player is obviously what you want.

When you come in and things are different and things are new you feel like everything is kind of starting from scratch again which is exciting.

“Our training has definitely changed a wee bit. Like from this week I’ve noticed a lot more skills focus, like we’re integrating skills into each of our gym sessions, which is really exciting and quite similar to what we do at Ulster. So it’s kind of nice to get that synergy there.

“And the atmosphere in camp this week has been really good. And I think that’s partially down to what Faz has brought. He obviously wants to create a really inclusive environment. I think it’s also down to the players. Everyone has really bought into it and are just excited to get moving forward.”

Being selected to face Scotland this Saturday at the Aviva Stadium for the 2020 Guinness Six Nations opening game seems the perfect way to move on for Stockdale, who said he was “grateful to be given the opportunity to pull on an Ireland jersey” for what will be the 26th time.

“I wouldn’t say it’s necessarily forgeting about it. It’s just about not dwelling on it,” he said of Ireland’s World Cup campaign. “I think they are two quite different things.

“I accept I didn’t have a (good) World Cup. I didn’t really enjoy the World Cup in a rugby sense. It was pretty disappointing from that point of view.

But you just have to park that and say ‘That’s not me, I’m not defined by that. I’m defined by how I move forward.’

“Obviously coming into camp it’s very different now. With new management, new styles, they’ve really tried to shake everything up and it feels completely different. And to be honest like, it’s been really enjoyable coming back in and seeing the guys who you hung out with for so long in Japan.”

Stockdale will this weekend form an exciting back-three combination with Andrew Conway and full-back Jordan Larmour, having been excited by both the potential of that unit and the offensive gameplan being implemented by new attack coach Mike Catt.

“Catty is pretty great, he is very enthusiastic and he likes guys to have a bit of fun. At the same time, he wants to make sure everybody trains as best they can and is switched on for training, which is pretty much all you can really ask from a coach.

“I think that during the Six Nations moving forward, you’re probably going to see a bit of a change in our attack, I’m not going to give too much away now. But we’re looking a bit more fluid and there is a bit more licence to play which is obviously exciting for us.”