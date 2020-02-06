Jacob Stockdale joins James Ryan in signing new IRFU contract

Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale has signed a new contract with Ulster and the IRFU.

The deal will keep him with the Northern province until the end of the 2022/23 season.

It has been a productive week for Irish rugby bosses, who signed Leinster star James Ryan to a new contract yesterday.

"I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract," said Stockdale

"I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments.

"Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU High Performance Centre is world class.

"I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland."

Similar to international teammate Ryan, Stockdale marked his Ireland debut with a try against USA in 2017.

The following year the 23-year-old was a key part of the Six Nations Grand Slam-winning team.

Stockdale scored seven tries in the 2018 edition of the tournament and was named Player of the Championship.

To date he has scored 16 tries in his 26 Test match appearances for Ireland.

"Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six nations season," said David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director.

"He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage."

The winger made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016 and has gone on to make 63 appearances scoring 27 tries.

Stockdale will be back in action for Ireland on Saturday, having been named to start against Wales in the Six Nations.

Duncan & Duncan Rugby: 'Why were you a coward?' Rassie’s cultureshock. Hoggisms. Bring back shoeing