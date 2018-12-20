NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Jaco Taute captains Munster as Van Graan makes 13 changes for Ulster clash

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 12:22 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Munster have made 13 changes to their team for tomorrow's PRO14 interprovincial against Ulster in Belfast.

Full-back Mike Haley and centre Sammy Arnold are the only players to retain their place from Saturday's Champions Cup defeat to Castres in France.

Jaco Taute will partner Arnold in midfield and captains the province for the first time.

Jaco Taute will captain Munster in the inter-pro clash

Fellow South African Jean Kleyn returns to the second row.

It will be his Kleyn's first appearance since tearing ligaments in his thumb against Cheetahs at the start of November.

Tommy O'Donnell has been named ion the bench.

Ulster have also named their starting XV for the inter-provincial clash.

Two of the new faces come in the pack, with Rob Herring starting at hooker and taking over the captaincy, and Ian Nagle returning from injury to make his first start for the northern province.

Munster: Mike Haley; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Jaco Taute (C), Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, Alby Mathewson; Jeremy Loughman, Kevin O’Byrne, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Darren O’Shea; Fineen Wycherley, Conor Oliver, Arno Botha.


