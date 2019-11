Jack Ringrose helps UCD to 30-20 bonus-point win over Terenure College

Jack Ringrose matched his older brother Garry's hat-trick heroics with Leinster as he helped UCD to an exciting 30-20 bonus-point win over Terenure College.

There was plenty of brotherly love at the Belfield Bowl where right winger Ringrose chipped in with a trio of well-taken scores, the Penny siblings, Alex and Scott, played together in the students' back row, and Terenure had Stephen and Mark O'Neill in their back-line.

Saturday's result means UCD swap places with Terenure in Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A, with Kevin Croke's in-form youngsters now second overall - four points behind leaders Cork Constitution.

Lansdowne's poor form continued and they now lie bottom after Young Munster claimed their first victory of the season - a 7-0 success at headquarters inspired by winger Luke Fitzgerald's 58th-minute try in the corner.

Ulster flyer Robert Baloucoune scored a hat-trick of tries and Aaron Cairns kicked a last-gasp match-winning penalty in Ballynahinch's epic 35-34 bonus point triumph at Dublin University. Garryowen made it three league wins in-a-row with a second half penalty try for a collapsed maul steering them past Clontarf - 13-10.

Meanwhile, unbeaten pair Highfield and Old Wesley are out in front in Division 1B. Tim Ryan's Cork side received a walkover win - and a full five points - after a mumps outbreak in the Navan squad prevented them from playing.

Hooker Ben Burns joined the hat-trick club as Wesley's four-try second half salvo saw them record an impressive 40-13 win at City of Armagh. Winger Fionn Higgins' injury-time try earned Naas' maiden league success under new head coach Dan van Zyl as they pipped Shannon 16-14.

Captain Steve Crosbie scored a try and kicked three conversions as Old Belvedere won 26-21 against Malone to move back up to third, while St. Mary's College also gained ground thanks to a 16-10 victory over Banbridge which saw winger Hugo Conway run in a terrific 95-metre try.

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND LEAGUE/JUNIOR CUP RESULTS:

DIVISION 1A:

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY 34 BALLYNAHINCH 35, College Park

Scorers: Dublin University: Tries: Aziz Naser, Joe McCarthy, Colm Hogan 2; Cons: Micheal O’Kennedy 4; Pens: Micheal O’Kennedy 2

Ballynahinch: Tries: Robert Baloucoune 3, Aaron Cairns; Cons: Bill Johnston 2, Aaron Cairns; Pens: Bill Johnston, Aaron Cairns 2

HT: Dublin University 13 Ballynahinch 17

DUBLIN UNIVERSITY: Colm Hogan; Rob Russell, Liam Turner, James Hickey (capt), Ronan Quinn; Micheal O’Kennedy, Rowan Osborne; Bart Vermeulen, Ben Nel, Aziz Naser, Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird, Johnny McKeown, Max Kearney, Alex Soroka.

Replacements: George Downing, Giuseppe Coyne, Paddy Nulty, Louis O’Reilly, James Fennelly.

BALLYNAHINCH: Paddy Wright; Aaron Cairns, Ross Adair, Ryan Wilson, Robert Baloucoune; Bill Johnston, Rhys O’Donnell; Ben Cullen, Tom Stewart, Jonny Blair, Jack Regan, John Donnan (capt), Clive Ross, Ollie Loughead, Marcus Rea.

Replacements: Connor Piper, Harry McCormick, Aaron Hall, George Pringle, Sean O’Hagan.

GARRYOWEN 13 CLONTARF 10, Dooradoyle

Scorers: Garryowen: Try: Penalty try; Con: Pen try con; Pens: Jamie Heuston 2

Clontarf: Try: Cian Walsh; Con: Sean Kearns; Pen: Sean Kearns

HT: Garryowen 6 Clontarf 10

GARRYOWEN: Jamie Heuston; Colm Quilligan, Bryan Fitzgerald, Jack Delaney, Tommy O’Hora; Dave McCarthy, Jack Stafford; Corrie Barrett, Diarmuid Barron, Andy Keating, Sean O’Connor, Kevin Seymour (capt), Johnny Keane, Jack Daly, Tim Ferguson.

Replacements: Liam Cronin, Jack Mullany, Sean Rennison, Evan Maher, Hugh O’Brien-Cunningham.

CLONTARF: Sean Kearns; Jack Power, Conor O’Brien, Matt D’Arcy, Cian O’Donoghue; Conor Kelly, Ben Murphy; Ivan Soroka, Tadgh McElroy, Jack Aungier, Tom Byrne, Johan van der Flier, Cian Walsh, Ruadhan Byron, Michael Noone (capt).

Replacements: Dylan Donnellan, JP Phelan, Cormac Daly, Mark O’Sullivan, Gearoid Lyons.

LANSDOWNE 0 YOUNG MUNSTER 7, Aviva Stadium back pitch

Scorers: Lansdowne: –

Young Munster: Try: Luke Fitzgerald; Con: Evan Cusack

HT: Lansdowne 0 Young Munster 0

LANSDOWNE: Eamonn Mills; Cian Kelleher, Harry Brennan, Fergal Cleary, Peter Sullivan; Harry Byrne, Tim Murphy; Martin Mulhall, James Rael, Adam Boland, Mark Flanagan, Jack Dwan (capt), Jack Dinneen, Mark Hernan, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Greg McGrath, Shane Moynihan, Neal Moylett, Ross Barron, Daniel McEvoy.

YOUNG MUNSTER: Alan Tynan; Luke Fitzgerald, Harry Fleming, Evan O’Gorman, Craig O’Hanlon; Evan Cusack, Jack Lyons; Conor Bartley, Mark O’Mara, Keynan Knox, Alan Kennedy (capt), John Foley, Jordan Stewart, Conor Mitchell, Gavin Coombes.

Replacements: Shane Fenton, Josh Wycherley, Sean Rigney, Charlie O’Doherty, Derek Corcoran.

UCD 30 TERENURE COLLEGE 20, Belfield Bowl

Scorers: UCD: Tries: Tommy O’Brien, Jack Ringrose 3; Cons: James Tarrant 2; Pens: James Tarrant 2

Terenure College: Tries: Sam Coghlan Murray, Sam Dardis, Peter Claffey; Con: Mark O’Neill; Pen: Mark O’Neill

HT: UCD 18 Terenure College 15

UCD: David Ryan; Jack Ringrose, Gavin Mullin, Tommy O’Brien, Andy Marks; James Tarrant, Paddy Patterson; Michael Milne, Sean McNulty, Sam Griffin, Jonny Guy (capt), Cian Prendergast, Alex Penny, Scott Penny, Stephen McVeigh.

Replacements: Bobby Sheehan, Rory Mulvihill, Bobby Leahy, Luke Maloney, Colm Mulcahy.

TERENURE COLLEGE: Jake Swaine; Matthew Byrne, Stephen O’Neill (capt), Sam Dardis, Sam Coghlan Murray; Mark O’Neill, Conor McKeon; Saba Meunargia, Robbie Smyth, Liam Hyland, Mike Murphy, Michael Melia, Peter Claffey, Niall O’Sullivan, Eoin Joyce.

Replacements: Adam Clarkin, Campbell Classen, Niall Lalor, Mark Fabian, Caolan Dooley.

UCC 6 CORK CONSTITUTION 10, the Mardyke (played on Friday)

Scorers: UCC: Pens: John Poland 2

Cork Constitution: Try: Jonathan Wren; Con: Jack Crowley; Pen: Jack Crowley

HT: UCC 6 Cork Constitution 7

UCC: Rob Hedderman; Michael Clune, Louis Bruce, Murray Linn, Matt Bowen; Peter Sylvester, John Poland; Shane O’Hanlon, Fergus Hennessy, Bryan O’Connor, Aidan Brien, Rory Suttor, Ryan Murphy (capt), John Hodnett, Jack O’Sullivan.

Replacements: Tadgh McCarthy, James French, Brian O’Mahony, Louis Kahn, Killian Coghlan.

CORK CONSTITUTION: Jonathan Wren; Sean French, Alex McHenry, Niall Kenneally (capt), Rob Jermyn; Jack Crowley, Gerry Hurley; Brian Scott, Max Abbott, Rory Burke, Brian Hayes, Sean Duffy, Joe McSwiney, Ross O’Neill, Evan Mintern.

Replacements: John Sutton, Gavin Duffy, James Murphy, Duncan Williams, Tomas Quinlan.

DIVISION 1B:

CITY OF ARMAGH 13 OLD WESLEY 40, Palace Grounds

Scorers: City of Armagh: Try: Shea O’Brien; Con: Cormac Fox; Pens: Cormac Fox 2

Old Wesley: Tries: Ben Burns 3, Tom Kiersey 2, Richie Walsh; Cons: Rory Stynes 3, Josh Miller 2

HT: City of Armagh 3 Old Wesley 12

CITY OF ARMAGH: Tim McNiece; Andrew Willis, Evin Crummie, Jonny Pollock, Shea O’Brien; Cormac Fox, Gerard Treanor; Daryl Morton, Jonny Morton, Paul Mullen, Josh McKinley, JJ Scheepers, Nigel Simpson, Robert Whitten (capt), Neil Faloon.

Replacements: Jack Treanor, Philip Fletcher, James Hanna, Barry Finn, Josh Morton.

OLD WESLEY: Rory Stynes; Tommy O’Callaghan, David Poff, James O’Donovan, Ed O’Keeffe; Tom Kiersey, Charlie O’Regan; Conor Maguire, Ben Burns, Cronan Gleeson, Iain McGann (capt), JJ O’Dea, Conor Barry, Stephen Boyle, Paul Derham.

Replacements: Craig Telford, Harry Noonan, Ian Condell, Richie Walsh, Josh Miller.

NAAS 16 SHANNON 14, Forenaughts

Scorers: Naas: Try: Fionn Higgins; Con: Peter Osborne; Pens: Peter Osborne 3

Shannon: Tries: Conor Glynn, Pa Ryan; Cons: Ben Daly 2

HT: Naas 3 Shannon 7

NAAS: Niall Delahunt; Fionn Higgins, Ben Swindlehurst, James Hawkey, Craig Adams; Bryan Croke, Peter Osborne (capt); Jack Barry, Graham Reynolds, Adam Coyle, Gary Rowan, David Benn, Johnny Holmes, Tom Brady, Ryan Casey.

Replacements: Conor Doyle, Conor McCormack, Mike Russell, Paulie Tolofua, Gary Kavanagh.

SHANNON: Jamie McGarry; Nathan Randles, Pa Ryan, Daragh Oxley, Ikem Ugwueru; Ben Daly, Craig Casey; Conor Glynn, Eoghan Clarke, Tony Cusack, Ronan Coffey, Lee Nicholas (capt), Charlie Carmody, Colm Heffernan, Luke Clohessy.

Replacements: Adam Moloney, Luke Rigney, Kelvin Brown, Keith Kavanagh, Eathon Moloney.

NAVAN v HIGHFIELD, Balreask Old (match conceded by Navan – walkover win for Highfield (28-0, five points))

OLD BELVEDERE 26 MALONE 21, Ollie Campbell Park

Scorers: Old Belvedere: Tries: Steve Crosbie, Jack Keating, John McKee, Jack Kelly; Cons: Steve Crosbie 3

Malone: Tries: Claytan Milligan, Peter Cooper, Lewis Finlay; Cons: Jack Milligan 3

HT: Old Belvedere 21 Malone 7

OLD BELVEDERE: Fergus Flood; Jack Keating, Tom Molony, Steve Crosbie (capt), James McKeown; Tommy Whittle, Marcus Walsh; James Bollard, John McKee, Ryan McMahon, Connor Owende, Dean Moore, Jack Kelly, Ger Hill, Colin Mallon.

Replacements: Joe Horan, Jerry Cahir, Peter McCague, David St Leger, Ariel Robles.

MALONE: David Busby; Ben McCaughey, Angus Kernohan, Nathan Brown, Johnny Milligan; Jack Milligan, Lewis Finlay; Peter Cooper, Claytan Milligan, Ross Kane, Matthew Dalton, Conor McMenamin, Joe Dunleavy, Dave Cave, Ryan Clarke (capt).

Replacements: Dan Kerr, Ricky Greenwood, James McAlister, Matthew Agnew, Graham Curtis.

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE 16 BANBRIDGE 10, Templeville Road

Scorers: St. Mary’s College: Try: Hugo Conway; Con: Ruairi Shields; Pens: Ruairi Shields 3

Banbridge: Try: Peter Cromie; Con: Adam Doherty; Pen: Adam Doherty

HT: St. Mary’s College 6 Banbridge 7

ST. MARY’S COLLEGE: Mark Fogarty; Hugo Conway, Myles Carey, Mick O’Gara, Craig Kennedy; Ruairi Shields, Cormac Foley; Tom O’Reilly (capt), Richie Halpin, Michael McCormack, Peter Starrett, Liam Corcoran, David Aspil, Cillian Dempsey, Ronan Watters.

Replacements: Sean Healy, Padraig Dundon, Nick McCarthy, Matthew Timmons, Ryan O’Loughlin.

BANBRIDGE: Adam Doherty; Joe Finnegan, Andrew Morrison, Ross Cartmill, John Porter; Josh Cromie, Jonny Stewart; Michael Cromie (capt), Peter Cromie, Stuart Cromie, Matthew Laird, David O’Connor, Robin Sinton, Ryan Hughes, Greg Jones.

Replacements: John Wilson, Callum Reid, Max Lyttle, Dale Carson, Jason Gribben.

DIVISION 2A:

Ballymena 12 Cashel 19, Eaton Park

Buccaneers 20 UL Bohemians 15, Dubarry Park

Nenagh Ormond 18 Dolphin 21, New Ormond Park

Queen's University 25 MU Barnhall 27, Dub Lane

Rainey Old Boys 32 Old Crescent 10, Hatrick Park

DIVISION 2B:

Blackrock College 12 Wanderers 12, Stradbrook

Galway Corinthians 37 Dungannon 14, Corinthian Park

Galwegians 36 Ballina 12, Crowley Park

Greystones 19 Sligo 20, Dr Hickey Park

Malahide 26 Belfast Harlequins 10, Estuary Road

DIVISION 2C:

Clonmel 20 Enniscorthy 22, Ardgaoithe

Omagh 51 Bruff 12, Thomas Mellon Playing Fields

Skerries 41 Bangor 11, Holmpatrick

Tullamore 30 City of Derry 18, Spollanstown

Sunday's Well 24 Midleton 6, Irish Independent Park (played on Friday)

ENERGIA ALL-IRELAND JUNIOR CUP QUARTER-FINALS:

Ballyclare 10 Crosshaven 21, the Cloughan

Dromore 47 Grosvenor 7, Barban Hill

Gorey 15 Ashbourne 22, Clonattin Road

Kilfeacle & District 26 Kilkenny 18, Morrissey Park