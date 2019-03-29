Jack O'Donoghue and Joey Carbery in Munster team to face Edinburgh

Joey Carbery has been named in the Munster team for tomorrow's Champions Cup quarter-final against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

The former Leinster out-half has been passed fit, having spent the last month suffering from a hamstring injury.

He returns to the backline along with Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Keith Earls and Conor Murray.

Johann van Graan made 11 changes to the team that defeated Zebre last weekend.

Jack O'Donoghue has been selected at openside flanker.

READ MORE Johnny Sexton a doubt for Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Ulster

It will be his first European appearance since last year's semi-final defeat to Racing 92.

The six changes in the pack see Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan pack down in the front row with locks Jean Kleyn and Tadhg Beirne also returning alongside flanker O’Mahony.

Mike Haley starts at full-back with Conway and Earls on either flank. Rory Scannell is joined by Farrell in the centres with Murray and Carbery in the half-backs.

CJ Stander completes the side at number eight.

Former Munster back-row Alan Quinlan feels his old team are in for a tough tie in Scotland.

"Munster have to start this game well and set a real tone early in the game. They're well capable of it.

I'm not saying that they can't win the game but I'd be very nervous about this one.

"They were brilliant in the pool stages - two away wins, they beat Newcastle away and they beat Toulon away in the south of France and people started to take notice, even from round one.

"They've a really good side, loads of internationals."

The squad travel to Edinburgh from Shannon Airport today.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh coach Richard Cockerill said he and his team will try to "out-Munster Munster".

"We’re going to go full blown into the battle and take them on," he said.

“We're going to enjoy the contest and see if we’re good enough to do it.

"We’ll try and out-Munster Munster, as we’re two sides that play quite similar rugby. If we get it right we’ll beat them - we’ve got to front up in these big games.

We’ll be well prepared, have a lot of belief in what we do and we’re coming here to win.

Stuart McInally returns to the Scottish side's starting line-up.

The Edinburgh and Scotland captain inclusion is one four changes to the side that defeated Leinster last weekend.

📰 | Club captain McInally returns for historic @ChampionsCup Quarter-Final at BT Murrayfield | Read the full story: https://t.co/84E687rMps 🎟 https://t.co/1NIXVTzybl pic.twitter.com/TPAUJ19AEx — Edinburgh Rugby (@EdinburghRugby) March 29, 2019

Grant Gilchrist and Damien Hoyland start at lock and wing respectively, while Chris Dean is named in the centre.

With Hoyland named on the wing alongside the capital side’s top try-scorer Duhan van der Merwe, Scotland international Darcy Graham shifts to fullback.

Dean returns to the midfield and is partnered by James Johnstone, while scrum-half Henry Pyrgos and Jaco van der Walt continue at half-back.

The inclusion of McInally at hooker is the only alteration to an otherwise unchanged front-row as the skipper packs down alongside WP Nel – a try-scorer in last weekend’s bonus-point win over Leinster – and Pierre Schoeman.

Gilchrist – who is one three players in the matchday squad that faced Toulouse in the capital side’s last Quarter-Final appearance in 2012 - returns at lock alongside fellow club centurion, Ben Toolis.

An unchanged back-row sees Scotland stars John Barclay and Hamish Watson continue at blindside and openside flanker respectively, with Fijian international Viliame Mata once again named at number eight.

Munster: Mike Haley; Andrew Conway, Chris Farrell, Rory Scannell, Keith Earls; Joey Carbery, Conor Murray; Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Tadhg Beirne; Peter O’Mahony (C), Jack O’Donoghue, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Jeremy Loughman, Stephen Archer, Billy Holland, Arno Botha, Alby Mathewson, Tyler Bleyendaal, Dan Goggin.

Edinburgh: Darcy Graham, Damien Hoyland, James Johnstone, Chris Dean, Duhan van der Merwe, Jaco van der Walt, Henry Pyrgos, Pierre Schoeman, Stuart McInally (captain), WP Nel, Ben Toolis, Grant Gilchrist, John Barclay, Hamish Watson, Viliame Mata.

Replacements: Ross Ford; Allan Dell; Simon Berghan; Magnus Bradbury; Jamie Ritchie; Charlie Shiel; Simon Hickey; Mark Bennett.