Jack McGrath commits to Ulster for two more years

Jack McGrath has signed a two-year contract extension with Ulster, which will keep him at Kingspan Stadium until at least the summer of 2022.

McGrath, a powerful but mobile prop who made the move to Ulster at the start of this season, has made 10 appearances for the province so far, which includes contributing to crucial wins against Bath, Connacht, and Munster.

With 56 caps for Ireland to-date, McGrath was selected by Andy Farrell for this year’s Six Nations squad, having previously played his part in wins for Ireland in the championship in 2014, 2015, and 2018 – alongside appearances in all three Tests on the 2017 Lions Tour of New Zealand.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: “Jack’s reliably strong performances and vast international experience make him a great asset to Ulster – so I’m delighted that he’s chosen to continue his career here with us.

“By renewing the contracts of players such as Jack, we are continuing to strengthen our squad now, and also into the future, given the important leadership he provides for our young talent starting out in their careers.

“I’m confident that Jack will play an important role in Ulster’s successes in the years ahead.”

“On arriving at Ulster, I was welcomed with open arms, and I have very much settled here since joining at the start of this season,” said McGrath.

“It’s a fantastic set-up in terms of the players, coaches and support staff that I get to work alongside everyday - and I look forward to what the future holds for the province over the course of the next two years.”