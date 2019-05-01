Jack Carty on four-man shortlist for Players' Player of the Year Award

Connacht out-half Jack Carty is on a four-man shortlist for the Irish Rugby Players' Player of the Year Award.

Carty became Connacht's record point-scorer this season and also enjoyed a breakthrough year at international level, winning three caps in the Six Nations.

Leinster second-row James Ryan and Munster forwards Tadhg Beirne and Peter O'Mahony are the others in contention to win the prize.

Ryan is also shortlisted for the Nevin Spence Young Player of the Year Award, alongside his Leinster teammate Jordan Larmour and Ulster winger Jacob Stockdale.

Ireland captain Ciara Griffin is joined by Eimear Considine and Anna Caplice in the running for Women's Player of the Year.

ZURICH PLAYERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Jack Carty (Connacht)

Peter O’Mahony (Munster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

NEVIN SPENCE YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Jordan Larmour (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

Jacob Stockdale (Ulster)

VOLKSWAGEN TRY OF YEAR 2019

Keith Earls: Ireland v France (Guinness Six Nations)

Jordan Larmour: Ireland v Italy #3 (The Rugby Weekend, Chicago)

Jacob Stockdale: Ireland v New Zealand (Guinness November Series)

THE VIRGIN MEDIA SUPPORTERS’ PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Will Addison (Ulster)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster)

Jack Carty (Connacht)

Cian Healy (Leinster)

James Lowe (Leinster)

James Ryan (Leinster)

BNY MELLON WOMEN’S XVs PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Anna Caplice

Eimear Considine

Ciara Griffin

DRUIDS GLEN HOTEL & GOLF RESORT MOMENT OF THE YEAR 2019

Voted by the public on Twitter using #DruidsMoment19, the Rugby Moment of the Year will be unveiled at the Awards ceremony on Wednesday May 15.

VODAFONE MEDAL FOR EXCELLENCE 2019

Darren Cave (Ulster)

Rhys Ruddock (Leinster)

James Tracy (Leinster)

WOMEN’S 7S PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Louise Galvin

Lucy Mulhall

Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe

AIB MEN’S 7s PLAYER OF THE YEAR 2019

Jordan Conroy

Terry Kennedy

Adam Leavy