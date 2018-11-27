Home»sport

'It's part of your DNA' - Former Ireland coach doesn't expect Schmidt to retire from coaching

Tuesday, November 27, 2018 - 10:15 AM

Eddie O'Sullivan believes it will be hard for Joe Schmidt to walk away from rugby.

The Ireland head coach says he will finish coaching and prioritise his family after next year's World Cup in Japan.

The news was described as an 'All Blacks bombshell' in Schmidt's native land.

The 53-year-old had been tipped to return home to take over the New Zealand national team.

Former Irish head coach O'Sullivan feels we haven't seen the last of Joe:

He works very hard, he's a detailed guy he's got the coaching bug - and you don't walk away from that, it's part of your DNA.

"I wouldn't be surprised if he goes to New Zealand and takes a year out or two years out.

"I would be surprised if he is finished with rugby - in fact, I'd be amazed," O'Sullivan said.

