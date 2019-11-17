News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'It’s not my decision to make': McCall's focus on the field as Saracens expected to drop appeal

'It’s not my decision to make': McCall's focus on the field as Saracens expected to drop appeal
By John Fallon
Sunday, November 17, 2019 - 07:22 PM

Mark McCall says Saracens, who are tomorrow expected to drop their appeal to the punishment dished out for breaching the Premiership salary cap, will continue to battle for glory at home and in Europe.

McCall refused to confirm that Saracens are ditching their appeal when he spoke after their 30-10 Heineken Champions Cup loss in Paris, but that is expected to emerge today as they take on board a 35 points deduction in the Premiership and a fine of over £5m.

The former Irish centre said his job was to prepare his squad to play rugby and leave it to the club owners and directors to make decisions on things such as the salary cap punishment.

“It’s not my decision to make. It’s not up to me obviously, so I’m getting on with the rugby and try and get the best out of this group of players.

“Of course I have not had a say. It is legal, technical decision whether you appeal, not whether the coach would like you to appeal. You have to have grounds for an appeal so I’ll leave that to people much cleverer than me.”

Saracens didn’t use any of the England World Cup campaigns and defeat on the opening day of the Heineken Champions Cup is not going to alter their plans.

“The outcome of today’s game was never going to change our individual plans for those England players. There are some we are considering playing next week, but I’m talking to them early this week and I think there are some who are not yet ready. We will play them when they are ready.

“Our injury list is not good. On this Wednesday coming, which will be our first training day this week, it will be the first time we have had the whole group together since the end of May when we played in the Premiership final.

“It will be the first time we really get together and have a chance to talk about things and how we go forward. And we are looking forward to having that because it’s been a long time that we haven’t been together.”

Saracens are expected to get the defence of their title back on track when they play Ospreys next weekend but McCall said they still might not be fully loaded for the two games against Munster next month.

“We need to think how we use our international players best but we are not giving up on this competition at all. We have some thinking to do and I expect us to put out strong teams in this competition all the time.

“There are only so many games players can play. Billy (Vunipola) is a good example. He played four friendlies and then five games in the World Cup. He’s going to play five games in the Six Nations. That kind of limits how often he can play for us so we need to decide what’s best for Billy and where we want to use him,” added McCall.

READ MORE

Munster players getting up to speed with Larkham’s new hurry-up offence

More on this topic

Fitzgerald’s heroics see Connacht make winning return to Champions CupFitzgerald’s heroics see Connacht make winning return to Champions Cup

Saracens set to accept punishment for breaching salary capSaracens set to accept punishment for breaching salary cap

Ulster start Champions Cup campaign by beating Bath againUlster start Champions Cup campaign by beating Bath again

25 magical Heineken Cup memories come under the spotlight25 magical Heineken Cup memories come under the spotlight

TOPIC: Rugby

More in this Section

Davis misses penalty as Northern Ireland’s automatic qualification hopes endDavis misses penalty as Northern Ireland’s automatic qualification hopes end

Leinster boss Cullen salutes impact made by returning Ireland starsLeinster boss Cullen salutes impact made by returning Ireland stars

Johann Van Graan hails ‘vital’ late try as Munster conquer OspreysJohann Van Graan hails ‘vital’ late try as Munster conquer Ospreys

It’s the right time for Gomez to ‘clear his head’ – England boss SouthgateIt’s the right time for Gomez to ‘clear his head’ – England boss Southgate


Lifestyle

NAYA, a female wolf, arrived in Belgium in January last year.Naya’s ‘death’ leaves August a lone wolf

Adrian went to Scoil Oilibheir, Dublin Hill, for primary school and then on to St Finbarr’s College, Farranferris, for secondary school.School Daze with Adrian Russell: I was a good sport in class

Colm Murphy, of a renowned Cork arts family, used to travel the world as bodhrán player with Dé Dannan, but these days he’s happiest fishing and observing bird life, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Art of Affection: Colm Murphy on his love of painting

Antonia Smyth is wedding co-ordinator at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore.You've Been Served: Antonia Smyth, Bridge House Hotel

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 16, 2019

  • 1
  • 2
  • 11
  • 13
  • 14
  • 44
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »