'It's another chance to prove people wrong' - Japan ready to defy the odds again

Pressure? What pressure?

Japan have consistently dismissed the notion that they are feeling the weight of a nation on their shoulders as they progress through this World Cup.

Players and coach waved away that talk before the win against Ireland in Shizuoka and they continued to play a fast and loose game uninhibited by the occasion when they saw off Scotland in even greater style last Sunday.

History has already been made. They are the first so-called Tier Two side to have a topped a pool at a World Cup and this is the first time the Brave Blossoms have made it as far as the knockout stages. The stakes continue to climb but they are refusing to let that bring them down.

"For me we've already made our goal,” said the lock Uwe Helu ahead of their quarter-final against South Africa.

No one expected us to make the top eight. We've already proved everyone wrong. No-one will even look at us to win this game this week.

“So it's another chance to prove people wrong. For us, we love to give everything for our fans, knowing they will always support us. When you win something, and make something happen like that, you just want to keep going."

Bonus territory it is then.

The truth of it is that defeat now would make for an untimely end. There was over a 100% jump in TV viewing figures from the opening defeat of Russia to last weekend's win against the Scots. Heaven knows how many millions will be watching when they take the field in Tokyo.

This is unquestionably their biggest test yet.

It's four years since they beat the Springboks in Brighton but just over four weeks since they were hammered 41-7 by the southern hemisphere giants in Kumagaya.

Both coaches fielded strong teams that day. As warm-ups go, it seemed to be a strong barometer.

"That game was five weeks ago so a lot's changed since then,” said Helu. “They are a physical team, so we need to be smarter in how we attack, stick to our game plan.

We trust our game plan. We just need to attack at speed and stick to our same plan. We need to outwit them.

Lessons have been learned and digested. Japan had 50 attacks that day and scored just one converted try. They conceded two first-half tries from scrums and they conceded scores early on and wilted as the game grew legs.

"We learned from that game that if we go as individuals you are wasting your energy, against their physicality,” said Helu. We ended up not playing 80 minutes and that's why the score got away from us.

"But we're much more confident now, having won these four games. Even in the last match sometimes we went as individuals, so we just have to keep trusting in the game plan."

