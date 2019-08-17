News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Italy score 85 points in World Cup warm-up win over Russia

Picture: Donall Farmer/PA Wire
By Press Association
Saturday, August 17, 2019 - 10:13 PM

Italy 85 - 15 Russia

Italy racked up the second-highest points tally in their history as they stormed to an 85-15 World Cup warm-up victory over Russia today.

Only in a 104-8 demolition of the Czech Republic in 1994 have Italy scored more, with Matteo Minozzi responsible for three of his side’s 13 tries in San Benedetto Del Tronto.

Mattia Bellini and Edoardo Padovani touched down twice apiece, while Tommaso Allen kicked 12 points, including a conversion, after touching down himself early in the second half.

Italy, who lost all of their Six Nations matches earlier this year, visit France and England before heading to Japan for the World Cup next month.

TOPIC: Rugby World Cup

