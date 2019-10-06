Italy pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bans

Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio have both been banned following an incident during Friday’s World Cup clash against South Africa.

Lovotti was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes for a lifting tackle on Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen, while Quaglio was cited for his involvement in the same tackle that saw Vermeulen dropped head first to the ground.

55: South Africa 25-3 Italy. "Blue 1 is the worst offender of those two" ICYMI: Here is the incident that saw Italian prop Andrea Lovotti sent off 'for dropping a player on his head' against South Africa. LIVE now on eir sport 1! #RWC2019 #RSAvITA pic.twitter.com/uAcClZyOzW — eir Sport (@eirSport) October 4, 2019

Both players attended a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Sunday and were suspended for three matches.

In a statement World Rugby said: “Lovotti admitted the act of foul play and accepted that it warranted a red card.

“Quaglio accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but denied that it met the red card threshold.

“Having considered all the evidence and after hearing from the players and their legal representative, the panel upheld the citing against Quaglio and imposed a sanction of three matches for both players.”

They will miss Italy’s final group game against New Zealand next Saturday as part of their bans.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: 'It's beginning to look like Scotland was the blip'