News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE
Home»sport»RWC2019

Italy pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bans

Italy pair Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio hit with three-game bans
By Press Association
Sunday, October 06, 2019 - 12:28 PM

Italy props Andrea Lovotti and Nicola Quaglio have both been banned following an incident during Friday’s World Cup clash against South Africa.

Lovotti was sent off by referee Wayne Barnes for a lifting tackle on Springboks number eight Duane Vermeulen, while Quaglio was cited for his involvement in the same tackle that saw Vermeulen dropped head first to the ground.

Both players attended a disciplinary hearing in Tokyo on Sunday and were suspended for three matches.

In a statement World Rugby said: “Lovotti admitted the act of foul play and accepted that it warranted a red card.

“Quaglio accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, but denied that it met the red card threshold.

“Having considered all the evidence and after hearing from the players and their legal representative, the panel upheld the citing against Quaglio and imposed a sanction of three matches for both players.”

They will miss Italy’s final group game against New Zealand next Saturday as part of their bans.

Rugby World Cup Podcast: 'It's beginning to look like Scotland was the blip'


Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

More on this topic

Wales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgeryWales lock Adam Beard set to join full training after recovering from appendix surgery

France beat Tonga to reach Rugby World Cup's last eightFrance beat Tonga to reach Rugby World Cup's last eight

Fans have been 'unbelievable from the get-go': HenshawFans have been 'unbelievable from the get-go': Henshaw

New Zealand run riot in TokyoNew Zealand run riot in Tokyo

TOPIC: RWC2019

HOME THE DAILY DONAL FANZONE DATA CENTRE

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Examiner Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.


gaa-podcast