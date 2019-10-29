It would be extra special if South Africa won World Cup under Kolisi – Mtawarira

Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira insists it would be “extra special” for South Africa to win the World Cup under the captaincy of Siya Kolisi.

Kolisi was installed as the Springboks’ first black Test captain for the 2018 summer series against England, and in Yokohama on Saturday he will lead the team into their first final since they were crowned champions in 2007.

“It would be extra special. Siya is an inspirational leader and South Africa has got behind him,” Mtawarira said.

“It means a lot to unite the country. He has been exemplary. It would be amazing to win this World Cup with him as captain.”

England booked their place in the final with a stunning 19-7 victory over New Zealand and Mtawarira admits they are favourites to lift the Webb Ellis Trophy.

“England are playing really well. Their performance was brilliant. Maybe we’re the underdogs and we know we’ll have to play out of our skins to win it,” Mtawarira said.

“Every time we play against each other it’s always a physical onslaught and I don’t think it will be any different this time. Tendai Mtawarira is expecting a physical battle against England (Mark Baker/AP)

“There’s definitely a mutual respect between the two countries and the best way for that to continue is by going hard against each other.

“We are going to have to be at our best. They outplayed a really good team in New Zealand.

“We’re going to have to be very physical. It’s going to be a game for the big moments. It’s all about who takes charge of those big moments.”