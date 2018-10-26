Home»Sport

'It could be a special day' - Jonathan Sexton eyeing second win over the All Blacks

Friday, October 26, 2018 - 09:58 AM

Johnny Sexton is adamant that the Irish Rugby team will still be successful after Joe Schmidt.

The Grand Slam winning coach is considering his future and will decide whether to extend his contract after the November Internationals.

Sexton says the players hope he will stay, but beating New Zealand is the current focus.

The 31-year-old fly-half was part of the historic win in Chicago but beating the All Blacks in the Aviva Stadium is next on the agenda.

"I think the bigger motivating factor is being in that first team to beat the All Blacks in Ireland.

"To do it here in front of 50,000, I'm sure will make the atmosphere very special - it could be a special day."

